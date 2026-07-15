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Charli Baltimore Recalls DMX's Reaction After She Fed His Dog Human Food: 'He Came Flying'

The rapper joked about DMX "flying into the kitchen" at the sight of her feeding his dog ground beef.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Rapper Charli Baltimore attends the "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" and "Untold Stories Of Hip Hop" special event at The Paley Center for Media on August 19, 2019 in New York City. LONG BEACH, CA - JANUARY 05: Rapper DMX performs at the DGK Agenda Party at Cafe Sevilla on January 5, 2012 in Long Beach, California.
Jim Spellman/Getty Images/Jerod Harris/WireImage

Charli Baltimore is recalling the time she upset the late rapper DMX because she fed his dog without his permission.

In a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Charli spoke about a recording trip to Maryland from the early days of her career, when music executive Lance “Un” Rivera coordinated for her to work with The LOX.

Among those who also showed up for songwriting sessions was DMX, who died in 2021 after suffering a cocaine-induced heart attack.

"He had just got there," Charli said around the three-minute mark of the interview. “I don't even know if X had any songs out at this time—but he had a dog with him."

Charli and LOX member Jadakiss went to a nearby supermarket trip before the session, and Charli was in the kitchen cooking ground beef when DMX's dog entered the room. Thinking that it wouldn’t be a hassle, the rapper fed the dog, which angered DMX.

"He came flying in the kitchen," Charli recalled. "He was like, 'Are you feeding my dog?' He's like, 'Don't feed my dog.' I'm like, 'I'm so sorry.'"

Eventually, DMX cooled off from his outburst and talked to Charli about his love for dogs. The former Murder Inc. artist added that DMX was “real spiritual.”

“He'll go on stage and say prayers,” she explained. “He might be in tears and everybody else would be in tears by the time he was done. Like, he was just a deep, deep dude."

Seven years before his death, DMX told TMZ that he’d eaten dog food before. He said his preference was for canned dog food but named Iams as the brand with the most vitamins.

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