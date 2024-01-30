Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" Slammed by Kanka Family Over Megan's Law Reference

Megan Thee Stallion's latest single "Hiss" has not only gotten under the skin of Nicki Minaj, but the rapper has also angered the family of the late Megan Kanka.

Kanka's father Richard feels disrespected by a line in which the Houston native references the 1996 amendment known as Megan's Law, as reported by TMZ. "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," she raps.

As noted in Complex's explainer by Trace William Cowen, Megan's Law was amended to the Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act of 1994 and required that the public be made aware of registered sex offenders.

Megan's Law is named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka, who was raped and murdered in 1994 by Jesse Timmendequas, a neighbor of the Kanka family, who was previously convicted of assaulting two children.

Even though "Hiss" has drawn attention to Megan's Law, it does not change how Richard Kanka feels toward the reference. he admitted he has not actually heard the track but rather read the lyrics after finding out about the song from one of his children.

Though the outlet didn’t use any actual quotes, it reports, “Kanka tells TMZ that Megan dragging his late daughter's name into the expletive-riddled song aimed at Nicki is as disrespectful as it gets, from his POV."

The site adds that Kanka is "actually considering looking into his legal options to see if Meg's track went too far."