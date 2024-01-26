Megan Thee Stallion will get deeper into her venomous era with her single "Hiss."
The song is available via Megan's imprint, Hot Girl Productions. Meg's last solo single, "Cobra," which was released in November, represented a "revitalized chapter in her career," per press materials.
Stream "Hiss" on Spotify and Apple Music now.
Also last year, the Houston native went independent after severing ties with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Now having a distribution deal with Warner Music Group, the rapper's next album will be entirely self-funded.
In 2022, Megan released her sophomore LP, Traumazine, which had features from Latto ("Budget"), Pooh Shiesty ("Who Me"), Rico Nasty ("Scary"), Future ("Pressurelicious"), Key Glock ("Ungrateful"), and more.
Getting further into acting, 2023 marked Megan's theatrical debut in A24's Dicks: The Musical, while the artist also made a cameo in the concert documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.
This month, Megan appeared in a controversial scene from the Mean Girls musical remake, and was featured on soundtrack single "Not My Fault" with movie lead Reneé Rapp. The two performed the song on an episode of Saturday Night Live this month, with the segment being introduced by the original Regina George, Rachel McAdams.