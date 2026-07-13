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Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Taught Him ‘Freedom of Expression’

The New York City mayor recalled a clean version of 'The Blueprint' being the first album he was given.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at The Empire State Building on July 04, 2026 in New York City. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: Jay-Z in attendance ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust/Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has an affinity for Jay-Z’s sixth studio album, The Blueprint, and reflected on its impact on him for the 25th anniversary of the landmark album.

While delivering a speech to announce Public Interest Technology (PIT) Crews on Monday (July 13), footage shows Mayor Mamdani reflecting on the impact of The Blueprint. The 2001 album was celebrated on Night Two of Jay-Z’s three-night residency at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, along with his seminal 1996 album, Reasonable Doubt.

"The first album I was ever given was a clean version of The Blueprint, which is unfortunate,” Mamdani joked. “I learned about the importance of freedom of expression."

The politician called out songs “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” and “Girls, Girls, Girls,” which he kept on rotation in his Walkman, although he learned that there was also an explicit version of the album.

The sanitized copy of The Blueprint became a touchstone for Mamdani's thinking on expression — a lesson in what gets lost when art is filtered before it reaches its audience.

Earlier this year, Mayor Mamdani ranked JAY-Z No. 2 on his all-time rappers list while speaking with educator and writer Jose Vilson. The politician also had a shortlived rap career, being known as Young Cardamom and Mr. Cardamom in the last decade.

July 10 honored the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, and July 12 was billed as an "Extra Innings" show, where special performers included Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jeezy, Pharrell Williams and more. Jay-Z also has upcoming concert dates in London on September 4, Paris on September 10, and Los Angeles on October 23.

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