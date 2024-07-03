Kanye West Dropped From Lawyer After Allegedly Not Paying Bill

Legal troubles keep piling up around Kanye West.

Following allegations of sexual harassment and assault and battery, according to In Touch Weekly, West's attorney, Brian Brumfield, filed a motion to be released from his duties as the artist's representative. The lawsuit that Brumfield was set to be involved in regarded Justin Poplawski, who accused West of assault after asking him for an autograph in 2022.

"Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024. Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well," Brumfield's motion reads.

The alleged incident took place at SoHo Warehouse in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, 2022, when Brumfield claimed he was struck by West after asking him for his autograph. The 24-time Grammy winner allegedly said that he'd make a "fucking example" out of Brumfield, also blaming his divorce from Kim Kardashian for being irate at the time.

In his legal response, West's team claimed that "Defendant is informed and believes, and based on such information and belief, alleges that Defendant was justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint."