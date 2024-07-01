Kanye West Sued by Former Employees Who Claim They Were Called ‘New Slaves,’ Emailed Porn From Bianca Censori

Kanye West has found himself in legal trouble again.

TMZ reports that Ye and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos have been named as defendants in a new lawsuit. Filed by former employees, the lawsuit accuses them of engaging in “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment” while the employees were tasked with creating a music streaming app for West.

The staff alleges that Kanye and Yiannopoulos created a racist work environment, and that they—including employees who are minors—were exposed to porn created by Bianca Censori.

Staff also claims that Yeezy and Yiannopoulos promised to pay them, made them work long hours, and berated them with racist remarks. The staff was hired to create the streaming app, YZYVSN.

In Spring 2024, the pair allegedly employed a developer group encompassing international hires, Black people, and minors as young as 14 years old. In April, Yiannopoulos said the group would be paid $120,000 if they finished the app and didn’t complain about the grueling workload and hours. Ye obligated them to sign NDAs, while his management allegedly hurled racial epithets at some of the staff like “new slaves.”