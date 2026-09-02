Miley Cyrus, Now Going by 'Miley,' Announces 10th Studio Album ‘Bass Persuades’

Miley Cyrus is kicking off her next era with a new album.

The Grammy-winning singer has announced that her tenth studio album, Bass Persuades, will arrive Sept. 18 via Atlantic Records. The project is available to pre-order and pre-save now, though Cyrus has yet to reveal its tracklist or any featured guests.

Along with the album news, Cyrus confirmed that she will return to the stage for a pair of headlining shows at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.

Cyrus’ artist presale launches Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. PT., while the general sale begins Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

One other notable aspect of this announcement is that Cyrus seems to have dropped her last name from her stage name. She’s now going by “Miley.”