Miley Cyrus, Now Going by 'Miley,' Announces 10th Studio Album ‘Bass Persuades’

Miley Cyrus is kicking off her next era with a new album.
The Grammy-winning singer has announced that her tenth studio album, Bass Persuades, will arrive Sept. 18 via Atlantic Records. The project is available to pre-order and pre-save now, though Cyrus has yet to reveal its tracklist or any featured guests.
Along with the album news, Cyrus confirmed that she will return to the stage for a pair of headlining shows at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.
Cyrus’ artist presale launches Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. PT., while the general sale begins Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.
One other notable aspect of this announcement is that Cyrus seems to have dropped her last name from her stage name. She’s now going by “Miley.”
Bass Persuades arrives after a major awards run for Cyrus. “Flowers” earned her Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammys, and her Beyoncé collaboration “II Most Wanted” won Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2025.
In other recent news, Cyrus penned a touching eulogy for Dolly Parton, who was her godmother.
“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” Cyrus wrote. “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.”
“I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family, and friends who will miss her deeply,” Cyrus concluded. “We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”