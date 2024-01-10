Kanye West Sued for Assault and Battery by Fan Who Wanted Autograph

A former Kanye West fan is suing the multihyphenate artist for battery and assault stemming from an alleged attack in January 2022.
According to TMZ, court documents show that the man filed a lawsuit against West for striking him in downtown Los Angeles roughly two years ago, which was also captured on video. The man claims that West shouted, "I'm going to make a fucking example of you," and made reference to Kim Kardashian months before their divorce was finalized.
The 31-second footage shows the autograph seeker in question lying on the pavement outside, while West shouts at a woman who says "I am your family." He responds, "You were supposed to talk to her!" and the disagreement continues as both go into an alley with a small group of others. Sources told TMZ in 2022 that the woman was West's cousin.
The man added that he asked West for an apology, but the 24-time Grammy Award-winner replied, "Apology for what?" before striking him again repeatedly and "severely injuring him."
West was allegedly told by a member of his entourage to stop hitting the man, but he instead yelled at them to "go to the fucking house and get my fucking kids." The autographer dealer is suing for damages, accusing West of assault and battery, which the man claims caused him emotional suffering. The alleged victim refused medical care at the scene but later went to an urgent care, with LAPD also investigating the incident.
In addition, the man's wife is also suing West for a loss of consortium, saying that he lost the companionship of her husband due to the 2022 altercation.