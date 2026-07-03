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Shyne Receives Key to Brooklyn: 'This Is the Community That Raised Me'
Antonio Reynoso recognized the rapper and leader while supporting local youth through mentorship.
Shyne Says He Sympathizes With Diddy's Accusers: 'I Know Him and I Know What He’s Capable Of'
"It's reminiscent of what I went through," the Bad Boy alum told Complex.
Shyne Accuses Brandy of ‘Lying’ About Romance to Protect Her Image
The former Bad Boy rapper recalled the singer lying during an interview with Oprah.
Brandy Speaks Out About Shyne's Dating Claims, Says They Merely Had 'Platonic Friendship'
Brandy says her and Shyne’s past friendship is “being mischaracterized.”
Ray J Threatens Cam’ron, Ma$e, Shyne Over Brandy Comments: ‘Keep My Sister’s Name Out of Your Mouth’
The singer issued a heated response after the trio discussed Mase and Shyne's past relationships with Brandy during a recent interview.
Mase Recalls Shyne Beating Up Diddy's Very Large Security Guard: 'Everybody Lost Respect'
Mase also claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder attempted to pit him and Shyne against each other.
Shyne Refuses to Watch 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc to Avoid Reliving His Trauma
Shyne explains why he won’t watch the Diddy doc and says he believes victims.
Shyne Speaks Out on What Happened During Diddy’s 1999 Nightclub Shooting
In an interview with Cam'ron on 'Talk With Flee,' Moses "Shyne" Barrow tells his side of the story.
GloRilla Says She Regrets Being ‘Too Young to F*ck Matthew McConaughey’ on ‘JACKBOYS 2’ Cut “Shyne”
The Memphis rapper regrets "being too young" for the Academy Award winner.
Shyne Loses Seat in Belize General Election: 'People Have Spoken'
He held the Mesopotamia seat in Belize City for the House of Representatives since 2020.
Shyne Says Diddy Confronted Him for Dating Brandy at the Same Time as Mase
"I thought I was Puff," Shyne said of his mentality after he signed with Bad Boy records.
Shyne Says Diddy Only Gave Him $50,000 After He Got Out of Prison: ’You Can’t Be Serious’
Shyne admits he tried to spit in Diddy’s face during visitation. He also believes he was Diddy’s scapegoat in the shooting incident that landed him in jail.
Diddy Reportedly Calls Shyne's 'Fall Guy' Claims 'Unequivocally False'
A rep for Diddy responded to Shyne alleging that he was framed to take a ten-year prison sentence after a 1999 shooting in New York City.
Trump’s Election Win: Cardi B, 50 Cent, and More React
The United States will once again have the former reality TV star as its POTUS.
Funk Flex Calls Shyne a ‘Liar,” Threatens to ‘Check’ Him Over Diddy Nightclub Shooting
Flex claimed Shyne knew what was really happening that night and was scared because of it.
Shyne Reasserts He Was ‘Set Up to Be the Fall Guy’ in Diddy Nightclub Shooting
The rapper-turned-politician has once again claimed he took the fall for Diddy, whose label he was signed to at the time of the shooting.
Diddy Indictment: Shyne Says He Gets No 'Joy' From Case Despite Having Life 'Destroyed' by Him
Bad Boy Records alum Shyne, now a politician, also said he has forgiven Diddy.
Shyne Denounces Diddy in Wake of Video Showing Mogul Assaulting Cassie
The former Bad Boy Records artist previously claimed he was Diddy's "fall guy" in a 1999 shooting in Manhattan.