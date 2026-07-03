Shyne

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Shyne smiling at an event, wearing a green jacket with a black lapel and a white shirt, against a backdrop with text.
Music

Shyne Receives Key to Brooklyn: 'This Is the Community That Raised Me'

Antonio Reynoso recognized the rapper and leader while supporting local youth through mentorship.

Mark Elibert81 days ago
Shyne in a suit with a microphone, Diddy in sunglasses and a white jacket. Bad Boy Entertainment logo in the background.
Music

Shyne Says He Sympathizes With Diddy's Accusers: 'I Know Him and I Know What He’s Capable Of'

"It's reminiscent of what I went through," the Bad Boy alum told Complex.

Trace William Cowen107 days ago
Shyne in a green velvet suit, Brandy in a black outfit with sunglasses and a beret.
Music

Shyne Accuses Brandy of ‘Lying’ About Romance to Protect Her Image

The former Bad Boy rapper recalled the singer lying during an interview with Oprah.

Mark Elibert117 days ago
Brandy performing on stage with a microphone; Shyne in a green velvet suit at an awards event backdrop.
Music

Brandy Speaks Out About Shyne's Dating Claims, Says They Merely Had 'Platonic Friendship'

Brandy says her and Shyne’s past friendship is “being mischaracterized.”

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Ray J in a suit and sunglasses on the left; Cam'ron in yellow and Ma$e in red on the right at an event.
Music

Ray J Threatens Cam’ron, Ma$e, Shyne Over Brandy Comments: ‘Keep My Sister’s Name Out of Your Mouth’

The singer issued a heated response after the trio discussed Mase and Shyne's past relationships with Brandy during a recent interview.

Mark Elibert120 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Shyne and Sean 'Diddy' Combs perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Mase Recalls Shyne Beating Up Diddy's Very Large Security Guard: 'Everybody Lost Respect'

Mase also claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder attempted to pit him and Shyne against each other.

Jaelani Turner-Williams122 days ago
Shyne and Diddy stand together on stage, one in a suit holding a microphone, and the other in a white jacket and sunglasses.
Music

Shyne Refuses to Watch 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc to Avoid Reliving His Trauma

Shyne explains why he won’t watch the Diddy doc and says he believes victims.

Mark Elibert149 days ago
Shyne and Diddy onstage together.
Music

Shyne Speaks Out on What Happened During Diddy’s 1999 Nightclub Shooting

In an interview with Cam'ron on 'Talk With Flee,' Moses "Shyne" Barrow tells his side of the story.

Jose Martinez281 days ago
GloRilla performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana/Matthew McConaughey at the Jacquemus show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Château de Versailles on June 29, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

GloRilla Says She Regrets Being ‘Too Young to F*ck Matthew McConaughey’ on ‘JACKBOYS 2’ Cut “Shyne”

The Memphis rapper regrets "being too young" for the Academy Award winner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams367 days ago
Shyne attends Fat Joe's birthday party in NYC in 2021.
Life

Shyne Loses Seat in Belize General Election: 'People Have Spoken'

He held the Mesopotamia seat in Belize City for the House of Representatives since 2020.

Joe Price490 days ago
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A split image showing Shyne alongside Mase and Brandy performing onstage.
Music

Shyne Says Diddy Confronted Him for Dating Brandy at the Same Time as Mase

"I thought I was Puff," Shyne said of his mentality after he signed with Bad Boy records.

Joe Price603 days ago
Shyne and Diddy
Music

Shyne Says Diddy Only Gave Him $50,000 After He Got Out of Prison: ’You Can’t Be Serious’

Shyne admits he tried to spit in Diddy’s face during visitation. He also believes he was Diddy’s scapegoat in the shooting incident that landed him in jail.

tara mahadevan604 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Shyne and Diddy onstage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England.
Music

Diddy Reportedly Calls Shyne's 'Fall Guy' Claims 'Unequivocally False'

A rep for Diddy responded to Shyne alleging that he was framed to take a ten-year prison sentence after a 1999 shooting in New York City.

Jaelani Turner-Williams609 days ago
Donald Trump speaking, Cardi B performing in a white outfit, and 50 Cent rapping on stage wearing a black shirt and cap.
Life

Trump’s Election Win: Cardi B, 50 Cent, and More React

The United States will once again have the former reality TV star as its POTUS.

Trace William Cowen617 days ago
Funk Flex, Shyne
Music

Funk Flex Calls Shyne a ‘Liar,” Threatens to ‘Check’ Him Over Diddy Nightclub Shooting

Flex claimed Shyne knew what was really happening that night and was scared because of it.

Mark Elibert628 days ago
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Shyne in the trailer for Hulu's 'The Honorable Shyne'
Music

Shyne Reasserts He Was ‘Set Up to Be the Fall Guy’ in Diddy Nightclub Shooting

The rapper-turned-politician has once again claimed he took the fall for Diddy, whose label he was signed to at the time of the shooting.

Joe Price631 days ago
Shyne and Diddy are pictured in separate locations
Music

Diddy Indictment: Shyne Says He Gets No 'Joy' From Case Despite Having Life 'Destroyed' by Him

Bad Boy Records alum Shyne, now a politician, also said he has forgiven Diddy.

Trace William Cowen665 days ago
Rodney Ellis in a suit and sunglasses shares a stage with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is dressed casually and speaking into a microphone
Music

Shyne Denounces Diddy in Wake of Video Showing Mogul Assaulting Cassie

The former Bad Boy Records artist previously claimed he was Diddy's "fall guy" in a 1999 shooting in Manhattan.

Joe Price787 days ago

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