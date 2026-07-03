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J. Cole's “7 Minute Drill” reversal isn't the first time Kendrick has been the recipient of apologetic remarks.Trace William Cowen
After counting down the 50 best albums and songs of the year, we narrowed our focus on the top 30 rap verses of the year—from Cardi B to Lil Wayne and more.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Kid Cudi, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Tyler, the Creator, Nardo Wick, 6lack, Rubi Rose, Santana, and many moreJessica Mckinney
Fresh off the release of Kendrick Lamar's new single and video "The Heart Part 5," reactions to the new track have been overwhelmingly positive.Brad Callas