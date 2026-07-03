Lupe Fiasco

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Lupe Fiasco wearing sunglasses, a black cap, and a "text FX" t-shirt performs on stage with a microphone, against a colorful backdrop.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Announces Back to Basics Tour With Gym Class Heroes and B.o.B

The three platinum-selling acts will hit 19 cities across the U.S. this fall, bringing some of the blog era's biggest hits back to the stage.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Lupe Fiasco in a black shirt and cap with glasses, Nas in a white suit with sunglasses, both smiling.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Says Nas ‘Wouldnt Rank High’ on List of Greatest Pure Lyricists

Lupe Fiasco explained why Nas wouldn't rank highly on his personal list of pure lyricists, while clarifying that the comments weren't meant to diminish the rap legend's legacy.

Mark Elibert13 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Soulja Boy Says He’s Rap’s First Professor, But Rappers Have Been Teaching for Years

Soulja Boy made the claim in a new trailer for his upcoming Rapper University livestreaming series.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Lupe Fiasco performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, a white shirt, and a cap with a flag design. Holding a microphone with a green cover.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Freestyles Over Drake’s “Shabang,” Jokes About Forgetting Lyrics

The rapper responded after forgetting lyrics at a recent concert, joking that fans who leaked his debut kept him from reaching stadium status.

Alex Ocho58 days ago
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Lupe Fiasco, wearing sunglasses and a cap, performs on stage, holding a microphone with a vibrant, illuminated background.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Playfully Chides Crowd for Pirating His Debut Album: 'You F*cked It All Up, Man'

After messing up the lyrics to "Kick, Push II," he playfully turned his attention to the notorious leak of his debut album.

Joe Price60 days ago
Lupe Fiasco
Music

Lupe Fiasco Releases Unearthed Track “Crash Out” From ‘Food & Liquor’ Era

The song appears on 'Chill’s Spotlight Vol. 7,' curated by Lupe's longtime business partner, Charles “Chilly” Patton.

tara mahadevan98 days ago
Lupe Fiasco
Music

Lupe Fiasco Confirms the Existence of the Whale Scale Jadakiss Rapped About at SeaWorld

An obvious shoutout to Jadakiss and Styles P's "We Gonna Make It."

Trey Alston461 days ago
Two images: Left, Lupe wearing a "RIIC THE JEWELER" shirt, cap, and chain, making hand gestures. Right, Lupe in a "JOHNS HOPKINS" cap and "NISHIGAWA" shirt, looking down.
Music

Lupe Fiasco to Teach Rap at Johns Hopkins University This Fall

"I’m honored to contribute to this legacy doing what I love most," Lupe told fans ahead of his position at the university's Peabody Institute.

Trace William Cowen560 days ago
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Lupe Fiasco performing at a concert.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Keeps His Promise to Revive CRS, Drops Unreleased Solo Song “Shrink”

Last month, Lupe said he's planning on resurrecting CRS as a solo artist.

Mark Elibert702 days ago
Rapper Papoose makes a peace sign while wearing an RJIC The Jeweler shirt. Joe Budden speaks into a microphone on stage in a plaid shirt and tan hat
Music

Lupe Fiasco Baffles Joe Budden With His VR Masturbation Hack

Joe needed to know more about "some of the most intelligent porn sh*t" he'd ever heard.

Brad Callas724 days ago
Music

Watch Common List His Top 5 Favorite Chicago Rappers Ever

The 'Be' emcee left out one notable rapper, which left the hosts at 107.5 WGCI perplexed.

tara mahadevan724 days ago
Lupe Fiasco in a T-shirt and hat, Joe Budden in a suit, Kendrick Lamar in casual wear with a bag, and Drake in a T-shirt
Music

Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden Confirm They Have No Problems With Kendrick Lamar or Drake

Lupe and Budden have been known to be very critical of both Drizzy and K Dot.

Mark Elibert724 days ago
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Lupe Fiasco, Drake, and Damon Dash are shown in a composite image, each wearing casual attire with jackets
Music

Lupe Fiasco Thinks Drake Will Keep Dame Dash's 'Reasonable Doubt' Shares 'Safe for Generations to Come'

The rapper said if Drizzy doesn't get the share then it should go to a museum for safe-keeping.

Mark Elibert727 days ago
Lupe Fiasco wears a black cap backwards, black sunglasses, a black T-shirt with "text FX" printed in green, and a gold chain necklace
Music

Lupe Fiasco Plans to 'Reboot' Child Rebel Soldier As a Solo Project

Child Rebel Soldier was a group consisting of Lupe, Kanye West, and Pharrell Williams.

Mark Elibert727 days ago
Lupe Fiasco wears a graphic t-shirt and cap, smiling. Amy Winehouse sings into a microphone, dressed in a black tank top with her signature beehive hairstyle
Music

Lupe Fiasco on Imagining Amy Winehouse’s 'Battle Raps' for 'Samurai' Album: ‘What Would Those Raps Sound Like?'

In the 2015 documentary 'Amy,' the late singer is heard in a voicemail discussing "battle raps" she had written. She also declared herself "a samurai."

Trace William Cowen749 days ago

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