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Kai Cenat's Streamer University Returns for Its Second Year: How to Watch

Last year's inaugural edition ended with a surprise message from Drake. What will 2026 bring?

Kai Cenat wearing a black hoodie and a black cap with "Vuitton" written on it stands in front of a backdrop with text.
Image via Getty/Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Class is now in session, leaving one big question for those keeping tabs on Kai Cenat’s (not formally accredited) Streamer University program: Who will be this year’s breakout stars?

Of course, for some, another question may also be bubbling up. Namely, how do you watch the 2026 edition as it unfolds? For the usual reasons, we’re answering that, and more, below.

What is Streamer University?

Now in its second year, with founder Kai Cenat vowing to continue the annual tradition for the rest of his life, Streamer University is a multi-day “content creator event” where “aspiring or growing content creators,” once accepted as students, can take part in a curriculum, of sorts, designed to bestow upon them expertise in key areas. This includes workshops, collaborative content creation projects, and various “networking opportunities.”

Who are this year’s Streamer University students?

As we already told you, this year’s class features both familiar names, like PlaqueBoyMax and JasonTheWeen, plus rising stars in the streaming space like Giovanna Ramos and coolbutterflyyyy. The full list of 2026 students, seen here, is quite extensive.

When is Streamer University?

Streamer University kicks off today (July 15) and runs through Monday (July 20).

How to watch Streamer University

Kai Cenat will be streaming the event on Twitch and YouTube, starting with a special opening ceremony presentation on Wednesday (July 15).

What can we expect from Streamer University this time around?

If the inaugural edition is any indication, viewers can expect some surprises. Class of 2025 students, for example, had the end of their Streamer University run commemorated with a special message from Drake.

Wait. Is Soulja Boy involved?

No.

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