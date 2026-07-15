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Lupe Fiasco Announces Back to Basics Tour With Gym Class Heroes and B.o.B

The three platinum-selling acts will hit 19 cities across the U.S. this fall, bringing some of the blog era's biggest hits back to the stage.

Lupe Fiasco wearing sunglasses, a black cap, and a "text FX" t-shirt performs on stage with a microphone, against a colorful backdrop.
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lupe Fiasco is hitting the road this fall with a lineup that will take fans back to the blog era.

The Chicago rapper has announced the Back to Basics Tour, a co-headlining run with Gym Class Heroes featuring B.o.B as a special guest on most dates. The 19-city trek brings together three platinum-selling acts whose hits helped define the late 2000s and early 2010s.

The tour begins Sept. 10 at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland before traveling through cities including Pittsburgh, Denver, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Detroit, Boston, and Sugar Land, Texas. The run wraps up Oct. 25 in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Fans eager to attend won't have to wait long for tickets. Pre-sales begin July 15 at 12 p.m. ET, while tickets for the general public go on sale July 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Stops on the tour include Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Denver, Phoenix, Ruidoso, Minneapolis, Omaha, Columbus, Detroit, Sugar Land, San Antonio, Lemoore, Henderson, Mashantucket, Boston, Waukee, La Crosse, Apopka, and Pinellas Park. B.o.B is slated to appear at every show except the Sept. 26 stop in Columbus, Ohio.

The announcement caps another busy year for Lupe Fiasco. Earlier in 2026, he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Grammy-winning debut album, Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, with a commemorative tour that included sold-out performances in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

He also released Lupe Fiasco x Nu Deco Ensemble Live From Miami Beach, a live album recorded alongside Miami's Nu Deco Ensemble. The project reimagined several of his songs with a 33-piece orchestra led by conductor Jacomo Bairos.

Before launching the Back to Basics Tour, Lupe is scheduled to perform several festival and standalone dates throughout August, including appearances at the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival and HieroDay in Los Angeles.

The tour also marks a return for Gym Class Heroes, whose blend of hip-hop, rock, and pop produced crossover hits like "Cupid's Chokehold" and "Stereo Hearts." The group was on hiatus for a good chunk of the 2010s, but has been sporadically performing in recent years.

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