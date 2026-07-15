Lupe Fiasco Announces Back to Basics Tour With Gym Class Heroes and B.o.B

Lupe Fiasco is hitting the road this fall with a lineup that will take fans back to the blog era.

The Chicago rapper has announced the Back to Basics Tour, a co-headlining run with Gym Class Heroes featuring B.o.B as a special guest on most dates. The 19-city trek brings together three platinum-selling acts whose hits helped define the late 2000s and early 2010s.

The tour begins Sept. 10 at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland before traveling through cities including Pittsburgh, Denver, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Detroit, Boston, and Sugar Land, Texas. The run wraps up Oct. 25 in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Fans eager to attend won't have to wait long for tickets. Pre-sales begin July 15 at 12 p.m. ET, while tickets for the general public go on sale July 17 at 10 a.m. local time.