Jake Paul surprised Lil Yatchty with a PR package that eerily included an AI-generated message from the rapper's "future" self.

The Bad Cameo artist posted a video of the package, which was created to promote Paul's new men's hygiene brand called 'W.' Yachty shared the bundle with fans, calling it the "craziest PR package" he's ever received.

The video begins with Yachty opening a miniature yellow locker with his name on it. In response to throwback photos of Yachty included inside the locker, the rapper asked, "First off, how did you get my high school pictures?"

In addition to the photos, the box seemed to include some W products below a miniature screen that began to play a video of AI "Yachty," who declared, "It's you from the future."

"Good news, man. You're still smart, handsome, funny, wild and charming, and still besties with Drake," the deepfake announced. "But somewhere around the year 2025, you develop a stank-ass musk. Something like a smelly burger, and Aubrey actually pulled us aside to let us know that he won't share the same studio as us if we go on like this."

The AI "Yachty" continued, "No one in Concrete Boys will get within ten feet of us, but I came up with a solution: Jake Paul's new men's care line. It's called 'W' and it's vitamin-infused and available in every Wal-Mart in the nation. So please, for Drake, Karrahbooo, and the rest of your friends while you still have them, put this on your body, Yachty! Purr, bitch."

Chuckling at the end of the clip, the real Yachty responded, "Yo, what? This is crazy."