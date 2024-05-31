Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Boxing Match Postponed Due to Tyson Health Issue

The highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has officially been postponed due to the medical issue the latter suffered earlier this week.

On Friday, Netflix announced on its X page that the fight will be moved to another date since Tyson won't be able to train while recovering from an ulcer flare-up. According to the streaming giant, the fight will be scheduled to a date later in the year, and announced "by the end of next week."