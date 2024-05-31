Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Boxing Match Postponed Due to Tyson Health Issue

The highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has officially been postponed due to the medical issue the latter suffered earlier this week.
On Friday, Netflix announced on its X page that the fight will be moved to another date since Tyson won't be able to train while recovering from an ulcer flare-up. According to the streaming giant, the fight will be scheduled to a date later in the year, and announced "by the end of next week."
"Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned," read the tweet. "Tyson's recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks. The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike's able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup! Stay tuned for the new fight date to be announced by the end of next week."
This story is being updated.