Music

J. Cole Cancels Sacramento Show After Touring Crew Member's Death

A truck driver's vehicle overturned after drifting.

J. Cole
(Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

J. Cole has canceled a Sacramento show after the death of a member of his touring crew in a freeway crash.

Cole’s Dreamville Records account posted the news on social media, writing, “Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning, J. Cole’s performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento tonight, August 27, has been canceled.

“Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement continues.

According to the California Highway Patrol, earlier that day, a big rig overturned on the interstate near Yolo County. The driver of the truck died and had been hauling equipment for Cole’s concert.

The driver reportedly drifted into the right shoulder and attempted to return to the road, which then prompted him to lose control.

"It's unknown at this time, may have been distracted or fallen asleep. Unfortunately, the solo occupant did not survive the crash," said Sgt. David Barker of the California Highway Patrol in a statement.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive refunds automatically, while those who bought tickets via other means can seek refunds through the original point of purchase. 

It’s not clear yet whether the show will be rescheduled.

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