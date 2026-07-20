J. Cole Laughs After Bra Is Thrown at Him During "Work Out" Performance: 'Gotta Cherish That Sh*t'

J. Cole was clearly taken aback by a well-tossed bra at a recent show in Atlanta. Cole, currently out on the road in support of The Fall-Off, was rounding the bend on a performance of the 2011 Sideline Story single “Work Out” when he spotted the briefly airborne brassiere in question. After letting out a laugh, Cole let fans know just how rare it has become for him to see this at his shows.

“N***a ain’t got a bra on stage in a long motherfuckin’ time, boy,” he told the crowd, as seen below. “You gotta cherish that shit.”

While bras may not frequently make their way to the stage at present-day Cole shows, that doesn’t mean this tour has been uneventful. Earlier this month, a fan in Miami proposed to his girlfriend while the two-time Grammy winner performed “Life Sentence,” a fitting soundtrack for the couple’s decidedly public engagement.