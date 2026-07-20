J. Cole Laughs After Bra Is Thrown at Him During "Work Out" Performance: 'Gotta Cherish That Sh*t'

J. Cole was clearly taken aback by a well-tossed bra at a recent show in Atlanta.
Cole, currently out on the road in support of The Fall-Off, was rounding the bend on a performance of the 2011 Sideline Story single “Work Out” when he spotted the briefly airborne brassiere in question. After letting out a laugh, Cole let fans know just how rare it has become for him to see this at his shows.
“N***a ain’t got a bra on stage in a long motherfuckin’ time, boy,” he told the crowd, as seen below. “You gotta cherish that shit.”
While bras may not frequently make their way to the stage at present-day Cole shows, that doesn’t mean this tour has been uneventful. Earlier this month, a fan in Miami proposed to his girlfriend while the two-time Grammy winner performed “Life Sentence,” a fitting soundtrack for the couple’s decidedly public engagement.
“What’s up, baby girl? What’s up, my boy?” Cole said from the stage once he was made aware of what had transpired down in the crowd. “God bless y’all. That’s fucking beautiful. Y’all make some noise for them, man.”
Cole fans who’ve yet to do so still have plenty of chances to throw bras and/or take the proverbial plunge. The North American leg of the tour continues through September, next hitting Philadelphia for two nights at Xfinity Mobile Arena. All told, the global outing will keep Cole on the road through December, with a stop at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg serving as the tour closer.