Joy Taylor Recalls Financially Supporting Ex Who Cheated With Stripper

Joy Taylor painfully reflected on her ex-boyfriend having an affair with an exotic dancer after the sports media personality financially provided for him.
Taylor was a guest on the Thursday (September 3) episode of podcast Get to the Point, where she admitted that most probably “wouldn’t believe” that she financially supported a man who ultimately cheated on her. She said that the man spent a bulk of his time “on the couch playing video games” for a month while she covered their bills.
“What did I get for that? I'm like, ‘Alright, look, it's been a while; we’ve got to get a job, so here's some money go get a drink. Clear your head.’”
Taylor added that the man did exactly what she said and then some by going to a strip club and cheating on her with a pole dancer. Her way of finding out was by getting a heads-up from a woman who worked as a bartender at the club.
“And so she told me and she was like, ‘Girl, I don't want no drama, but your man was up in here,’” Taylor recalled. “So I asked him about it and he was like, ‘That's not true. We'll go out there right now.’”
Taylor then realized that her now-ex was attempting to get her to confront the stripper. “I'm living wrong. I have reinforced this behavior. It's absolutely crazy. You got it. And I left him one broom because we had two brooms,” she continued. “So, I took everything and left. It was all my shit anyway because obviously I was paying for everything.”
While Taylor nearly approached the stripper, the media personality has advocated for sex work being legalized.