Sports

Joy Taylor Recalls Financially Supporting Ex Who Cheated With Stripper

Taylor said she "reinforced his behavior" but ultimately broke up with the man.

Joy Taylor at the Sports Illustrated's "Beyond the Pitch" event held at Cipriani Wall Street on July 18, 2026 in New York, New York.
Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Joy Taylor painfully reflected on her ex-boyfriend having an affair with an exotic dancer after the sports media personality financially provided for him.

Taylor was a guest on the Thursday (September 3) episode of podcast Get to the Point, where she admitted that most probably “wouldn’t believe” that she financially supported a man who ultimately cheated on her. She said that the man spent a bulk of his time “on the couch playing video games” for a month while she covered their bills.

“What did I get for that? I'm like, ‘Alright, look, it's been a while; we’ve got to get a job, so here's some money go get a drink. Clear your head.’”

Taylor added that the man did exactly what she said and then some by going to a strip club and cheating on her with a pole dancer. Her way of finding out was by getting a heads-up from a woman who worked as a bartender at the club.

“And so she told me and she was like, ‘Girl, I don't want no drama, but your man was up in here,’” Taylor recalled. “So I asked him about it and he was like, ‘That's not true. We'll go out there right now.’”

Taylor then realized that her now-ex was attempting to get her to confront the stripper. “I'm living wrong. I have reinforced this behavior. It's absolutely crazy. You got it. And I left him one broom because we had two brooms,” she continued. “So, I took everything and left. It was all my shit anyway because obviously I was paying for everything.”

While Taylor nearly approached the stripper, the media personality has advocated for sex work being legalized.

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