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She’s dominated social media and the BillBoard Hot 100. Cardi B’s next stop? The world. She’s loud, she’s proud, and she puts it all out there. But if you’re not all caught up on her life, here are 25 things you didn’t know about Cardi B—don’t sleep on her.
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 22: Chance the Rapper performs onstage at TD Amp Ballantyne on May 22, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Music

Chance the Rapper Mixtape 'Coloring Book' Certified Platinum After a Decade

The 2016 project was the first mixtape to win a Grammy Award.

Jaelani Turner-Williams12 days ago
Justin Bieber in a red jacket stands on stage at an NHL event, with a draft board in the background displaying team logos.
Music

Justin Bieber's 'SWAG' Earns Platinum Certification From RIAA

The RIAA certified Justin Bieber's SWAG Platinum on June 26, marking another milestone for the chart-topping album and its record-breaking streaming success.

Mark Elibert19 days ago
Drake on stage wearing black pants and a white shirt, surrounded by a crowd and security personnel in a nighttime setting.
Music

Drake Had Most RIAA-Certified Titles of 2025, Including Double Platinum Status for "Nokia"

The imminent arrival of 'Iceman' is certain to lead to even more RIAA certifications for the 6 god.

Trace William Cowen217 days ago
TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 26: Drake performs at Scotiabank Arena on October 26, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Special guest, PartyNextDoor performs live on stage with Drake during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.
Music

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$exy $ongs 4U' Goes Platinum

The first collaborative album between Drizzy and PND was released on Valentine's Day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams248 days ago
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Drake.
Music

Drake Continues to Make History With 16 Diamond-Certified Records

"The Motto" is the latest in the 6 God's catalog to achieve the feat.

Trey Alston265 days ago
Bruno Mars smiling in front of large green leaves, wearing sunglasses and a yellow-collared shirt.
Music

Bruno Mars’ "Just the Way You Are" Becomes Highest-Certified Song in RIAA History

The song leaped over Post Malone and Swae Lee's collab to nab the honor.

Mark Elibert271 days ago
Cardi B.
Music

Cardi B's 'Am I the Drama?' Already Certified Platinum

Previous singles "WAP" and "Up" count towards the RIAA certification of the rapper's sophomore album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams299 days ago
Jay Rock
Music

Jay Rock Gets First-Ever RIAA-Certified Gold Album

The TDE veteran has been putting out LPs since 2011.

Trey Alston361 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Earns His 10th Diamond Certification, Most of Any Artist Ever

"Hold On, We’re Going Home" and "Best I Ever Had" are certified RIAA Diamond.

Trey Alston410 days ago
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A man in a black tuxedo with a bow tie smiles at an event. The background has partial text visible.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat and NLE Choppa’s “BUSTDOWN ROLLIE AVALANCHE” Gets Gold Certification

The song was released in May 2022 and came with an accompanying music video.

Mark Elibert432 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival
Music

Lil Durk Sets 2025 Record for Most RIAA Certifications by a Hip-Hop Artist

The Chicago-born rapper secured 53 new RIAA certifications with hits like, "Broadway Girls," "All My Life," and "What Happened to Virgil."

Joshua Espinoza476 days ago
Beyoncé performs onstage.
Music

Beyoncé Named Female Artist With Most Certified Titles in RIAA History

The music icon also recently earned 11 Grammy nominations for her genre-bending 'Cowboy Carter' album.

Alex Ocho576 days ago
Fabolous wearing sunglasses and a denim vest, looking to the side.
Music

Fabolous’ 2004 Hit ‘Breathe’ Gets Platinum Certification

Fab's hit single reached the milestone 20 years after its release.

Alex Ocho592 days ago
Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California.
Music

Kid Cudi Reacts to "Day 'n' Nite" Being Certified Diamond: 'This Is Huge'

Kid Cudi scored a 12-times RIAA diamond status for "Day 'n' Nite," along with certifications for "Pursuit of Happiness" and "Up Up & Away."

Jaelani Turner-Williams670 days ago
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Joe Budden and Yung Miami attending separate events.
Music

Joe Budden Fires Back at Yung Miami for Criticizing His 'Pump It Up' Plaque

Budden and Miami had a tense back-and-forth on social media after he received the plaque.

Mark Elibert691 days ago
Drake in a sports jacket with audio waveforms displayed on a monitor
Music

AI App Used to Make "BBL Drizzy" Sued by RIAA on Behalf of Major Labels

The app Udio, used by comedian King Willonius to create the viral hit song, is among two being sued by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Alex Ocho752 days ago
Rihanna in a taxi, holding a signed artwork featuring a red lipstick print of her lips. She wears a red scarf with intricate details
Music

Rihanna Celebrates Receiving Two RIAA Recognitions: 'Ain't No Back and Forth'

The pop icon and beauty entrepreneur has earned recognition for having the most diamond singles for a female artist.

Jaelani Turner-Williams775 days ago

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