The Game Downplays Eminem’s Massive Commercial Success While Addressing Music Industry’s ‘Bullsh*t Propaganda’
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The Game has broken down why any sales-based argument about superiority isn't logical, and outlined what he identifies as industry-wide problems.Trace William Cowen
The late Juice WRLD has continued to make an impact on the music industry, as it's been revealed he posthumously earned 50 new RIAA certifications.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
An exploration into the singer’s seemingly endless journey toward stardom.Carolyn Bernucca
She’s dominated social media and the BillBoard Hot 100. Cardi B’s next stop? The world. She’s loud, she’s proud, and she puts it all out there. But if you’re not all caught up on her life, here are 25 things you didn’t know about Cardi B—don’t sleep on her.Complex