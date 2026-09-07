Fat Joe Funds Two Planes Carrying 100 Tons of Supplies to Colombia to Support Earthquake Victims

Fat Joe and his wife of thirty years, Lorena Cartagena, lent their philanthropic efforts to families affected by the August 2026 earthquake by recently providing humanitarian supplies.

The rapper and Cartagena, who is Colombian, personally funded two flights to send roughly 100 tons of essentials, including non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, hygiene products, to support residents in need of relief following the disaster.

More than 300 people died in the 7.4 magnitude earthquake, along with roughly 4,600 being injured, which led to concerted philanthropic aid by famous Colombian natives like Karol G, Feid and more.