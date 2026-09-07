Music

Fat Joe Funds Two Planes Carrying 100 Tons of Supplies to Colombia to Support Earthquake Victims

The supplies were sent to support families in Pereira and Armenia affected by the August earthquake.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Fat Joe attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Fat Joe and his wife of thirty years, Lorena Cartagena, lent their philanthropic efforts to families affected by the August 2026 earthquake by recently providing humanitarian supplies.

The rapper and Cartagena, who is Colombian, personally funded two flights to send roughly 100 tons of essentials, including non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, hygiene products, to support residents in need of relief following the disaster.

More than 300 people died in the 7.4 magnitude earthquake, along with roughly 4,600 being injured, which led to concerted philanthropic aid by famous Colombian natives like Karol G, Feid and more.

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