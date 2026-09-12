India Royale Breaks Her Silence After Husband Lil Durk's Acquittal: 'Thank You God'

Key Takeaways
- India Royale celebrated husband Lil Durk's acquittal by sharing a photo of him kissing their daughter Willow and writing: "Thank you GOD."
- A jury cleared Durk on all five counts tied to an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Quando Rondo, while co-defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey were convicted on stalking-related charges.
- Durk will remain behind bars ahead of a separate racketeering trial scheduled to begin October 5.
India Royale, the wife of rapper Lil Durk, has shared a joyful response to the Grammy winner being acquitted in his murder-for-hire trial.
On Friday night (September 11), just hours after the Chicago rapper received a not guilty verdict after the three-week trial, Royale (real name India Cox-Banks) took to Instagram to share an IG Story dedicated to her husband.
Alongside a photo (captured by The Shade Room) that showed Durk kissing their daughter, Willow, on the cheek, Royale wrote: "Thank you GOD."
India Royale attended every day of Lil Durk's trial, which began on August 24. When the verdict was announced, Royale and Durk’s mother, LaShawnda Woodard, reportedly cried and embraced.
The 34-year-old artist was alleged to have orchestrated a murder plot against Quando Rondo as getback for the November 2020 murder of his late friend and protégé, King Von. The incident ultimately resulted in the fatal shooting of Rondo's 24-year-old cousin, Lul Pab (real name Saviay'a Robinson) outside the Beverly Center in August 2022.
Durk was tried along with co-defendants Deandre "OTF DeDe" Wilson and David "Browneyez" Lindsey, while fellow participants Kavon "OTF Vonnie" Grant, Kacey “OTF Jam" Hester and Keith "Flacka" Jones were cooperating witnesses.
Durk was acquitted on all five counts: conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire; use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death; conspiracy to commit interstate stalking; interstate stalking involving a dangerous weapon; and interstate stalking resulting in death. Wilson and Lindsey were found guilty on stalking and stalking conspiracy charges.
Despite being cleared on all counts, the rapper will remain behind bars as he approaches a second trial on racketeering charges, which begins October 5.