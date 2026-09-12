India Royale Breaks Her Silence After Husband Lil Durk's Acquittal: 'Thank You God'

India Royale, the wife of rapper Lil Durk, has shared a joyful response to the Grammy winner being acquitted in his murder-for-hire trial.

On Friday night (September 11), just hours after the Chicago rapper received a not guilty verdict after the three-week trial, Royale (real name India Cox-Banks) took to Instagram to share an IG Story dedicated to her husband.

Alongside a photo (captured by The Shade Room) that showed Durk kissing their daughter, Willow, on the cheek, Royale wrote: "Thank you GOD."