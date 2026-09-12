Young Thug Wants OTF Members Who Testified Against Lil Durk to Get '122 Years'

Durk remains in custody ahead of a separate Los Angeles trial on racketeering-related charges scheduled to begin October 5.

Jurors cleared Durk on all five counts tied to a 2022 shooting that targeted Quando Rondo but killed his cousin Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson.

Young Thug has spoken out about the witnesses who testified against Lil Durk following the Chicago rapper's acquittal in his federal murder-for-hire trial. Shortly after Durk was found not guilty on Friday (September 11), Thugger took to social media and called for lengthy prison sentences for two of the cooperating witnesses in the case, Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester and Kavon "OTF Vonnie" Grant. The YSL boss wrote on Instagram that he hoped the pair received "44,537 days a piece #gamegod please," which equates to about 122 years.

Thug followed that message with another post referencing Durk by his Smurk nickname. "Tell smurk to say something if I'm lying #Freesmurkio," he wrote. Thugger also appeared to suggest that he played a role in helping Durk's defense, writing on X: "Thank me later." In another post, he referenced attorney Brian Steel, who previously represented Thug in the sprawling YSL RICO case before joining Durk's legal team. "I didn't have to pay lol Brian does whatever I say on face asksmurk," Thug wrote.