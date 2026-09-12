Pop Culture

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Regrets Being in Drummer's New Documentary

She has also shared her regrets on being involved with her ex-husband's 2015 memoir.

(L-R) Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Shanna Moakler says she regrets appearing in ex-husband Travis Barker’s Louder Than Fear documentary because she knew she would not be portrayed as she felt she deserved.
  • Moakler also regretted participating in Barker's 2015 memoir, Can I Say, calling its portrayal of her "really, really hurtful."
  • She plans to tell her story in Blink of an Eye, a memoir featuring a few chapters about Barker that she hopes will inspire women, while the exes continue prioritizing their children Landon and Alabama.

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has shared that she regrets taking part in the drummer’s new documentary, Louder Than Fear.

On the Thursday (September 10) episode of iHeartRadio's I Do, Part 2 podcast, Moakler began sharing her regrets about participating in the project around the 22-minute mark.

"I regret a lot. Yeah, I wish I didn't do it," Moakler told host Jana Kramer. "You know, he asked me to be a part of his book, many, many, I don't even know, 15, almost maybe 20 years ago. And I regretted being a part of Barker's book [Can I Say]. And I didn't like how I was edited or portrayed in that book. It was really, really hurtful, honestly."

On being in the documentary, Moakler added: "I knew in my heart I wasn't going to be portrayed the way that I felt I deserved. I'm a little disappointed with myself for participating."

After admitting that she doesn’t know how the Blink-182 drummer recruited her for the documentary, Moakler now plans to release her own memoir, titled Blink of an Eye. "It's not just about Travis. Travis has a couple chapters," she said. "I want this book to be one that inspires women."

The couple married in 2004 and split in 2008, and they share 22-year-old son Landon and 20-year-old daughter Alabama. In 2022, Barker married Kourtney Kardashian, one year before welcoming their son, Rocky Thirteen,

Moakler added that she and Barker are able to agree over "putting our children first." "You really need to sit down with yourself and say, 'My priority is giving my children the healthiest and best future possible.'" she said.

"At the end of the day, whether you like it or not, your child deserves to know their father. Your child deserves to know their mother. Whether you respect them or not, it’s their parent. You have to allow your children to know their other parent."

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