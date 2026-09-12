Lil Durk Fans Swarm Brian Steel in Celebration After Rapper Beats Murder-For-Hire Case

Brian Steel’s impressive resume continues to grow after a Los Angeles federal jury cleared his client Lil Durk on all five counts in his murder-for-hire trial . As the renowned lawyer exited the court room on Friday night (Sept. 11), fans swarmed Steel and crowned him the “MVP” after he brought the Chicago rapper a huge legal win.

Steel’s fan club extended to the Internet. Even on Complex's socials, people took to the comments to congratulate the defense attorney.

"Steele got a legendary resume 😂 the amount of evidence was crazy," one commenter wrote.

Others went further. "Naaa Brian Steele gotta be the greatest lawyer of all time cos this is crazy," another said. "Everything pointed at him being guilty. Steele the GOAT Mehn."

The verdict landed on Friday after three days of deliberation. Jurors sent a note to the judge on Wednesday asking for evidence in digital form, then followed up Thursday with a question about the legal definition of "intent."

Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, had been accused of orchestrating a fatal 2022 shooting that killed Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson, a cousin of Quando Rondo, allegedly in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. Prosecutors alleged the rapper "had his shooters on speed dial."