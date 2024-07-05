French Montana Shares “To the Moon,” Teases Upcoming Tour With Fabolous and Fivio Foreign

Tickets for the tour are currently available, with select dates also having the option of ticket upgrades. Montana's latest project was mixtape Mac & Cheese 5, and the rapper told Rolling Stone in February that his catalog and 20-year run have cemented him as one of New York's best.

"I feel like I’m the bridge," he told the publication. "Between the OGs [like] Puff, Jay-Z, Nas, and all of them down to the DThangs and the Fivios, to Ice Spices and whoever in the city coming up. I feel like I’m right in the middle. I could jump here. I could jump there."