French Montana Shares “To the Moon,” Teases Upcoming Tour With Fabolous and Fivio Foreign

Three's company on new French Montana single "To the Moon."
The new track pulls from Drake's 2015 song "Energy" in sampling Cutty Ranks' "The Stopper (Main Attraction Remix)," but reintroduces New York rhymers Fabolous and Fivio Foreign. The official "To the Moon" music video shows major block party vibes, with motorbikers taking to the streets while French, Fab and Fivio stunt near a graffitied building.
You can watch it below.
"To the Moon" also serves as further promotion for the three rappers' upcoming tour, Gotta See It to Believe It, the first leg titled after the aforementioned song. With ten dates, the first leg of the tour shows stops in the East Coast and Midwest and begins on Aug. 1, 2024 in Wallingford, Connecticut before wrapping on Aug. 25, 2024 Philadelphia.
Tickets for the tour are currently available, with select dates also having the option of ticket upgrades. Montana's latest project was mixtape Mac & Cheese 5, and the rapper told Rolling Stone in February that his catalog and 20-year run have cemented him as one of New York's best.
"I feel like I’m the bridge," he told the publication. "Between the OGs [like] Puff, Jay-Z, Nas, and all of them down to the DThangs and the Fivios, to Ice Spices and whoever in the city coming up. I feel like I’m right in the middle. I could jump here. I could jump there."