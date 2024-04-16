Drake’s Allegedly Scrapped Verse on French Montana Track Resurfaces After Rick Ross Diss

Three years after fans first expected to hear French Montana and Drake together on "Splash Brothers," the song has re-entered the discussion amid the 6 God’s ongoing "20-v-1" feud.
Toward the end of Rick Ross' Drake-dissing "Champagne Moments," which hit streamers on Monday, is an allegation from Renzel that the "Summer Games" sequel denier hit French with a cease-and desist letter for reasons unspecified, like so:
I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent the motherfuckin' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a
Though Ross didn’t reveal the cause of this alleged case-and-desist, speculation from fans has pointed to the aforementioned "Splash Brothers." The song, initially set to feature Drake alongside Rozay, was expected to arrive back in 2021 but was ultimately scrapped from French’s They Got Amnesia project. At the time, a TMZ report cited sources saying Drake made the call due to the then-recent Astroworld crowd-crush tragedy.
That same year Ye and the "Summer Games" sequel denier, temporarily at least, set their own issues aside for the Prime Video-streamed Free Larry Hoover Benefit show. It’s Ye and Drake’s history, in fact, that has some paying closer attention to some choice lines from a prior alleged leak of the Drake version of "Splash Brothers." As fans will note, the same lyrics caused a stir back in 2021 too.
In the alleged leak, which has been circulating again post-"Like That" and post-"Champagne Moments," Drake opens his verse with a boast that he’ll "fuck a rapper’s wife." Expectedly, some speculation-prone dissectors have suggested that this could be a reference to Kim Kardashian, who was married to Ye from 2014 to 2022.
From there, the alleged leaked version of "Splash Brothers" sees Drake rapping about "the real secrets left in Hidden Hills," i.e. the former location of his so-called "Yolo Estate" and a neighborhood that should be familiar to longtime KUWTK enthusiasts.
Notably, the officially released version of "Splash Brothers," found on this year's Mac & Cheese 5 tape and featuring guest verses from Lil Wayne and Rozay, carries over Drake's "On double MG, I'll fuck a rapper's wife" line, albeit with French delivering it in the second verse instead.
Drake's relationship with the Kardashians last received a sonic boost with last year's "Search & Rescue," which sampled audio of a Kim and Kris Jenner conversation from KUWTK centered on her and Ye's divorce. That particular trolling, however, didn't totally land with listeners.
Interestingly, Ye has already gotten involved in the current Drakeiverse battle, stating last month that "everyone knows" he previously "washed" both Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar.
"There is only one goat," Ye argued at the time. "I stand by me."