Drake’s Allegedly Scrapped Verse on French Montana Track Resurfaces After Rick Ross Diss

Though Ross didn’t reveal the cause of this alleged case-and-desist, speculation from fans has pointed to the aforementioned "Splash Brothers." The song, initially set to feature Drake alongside Rozay, was expected to arrive back in 2021 but was ultimately scrapped from French’s They Got Amnesia project. At the time, a TMZ report cited sources saying Drake made the call due to the then-recent Astroworld crowd-crush tragedy.

That same year Ye and the "Summer Games" sequel denier, temporarily at least, set their own issues aside for the Prime Video-streamed Free Larry Hoover Benefit show. It’s Ye and Drake’s history, in fact, that has some paying closer attention to some choice lines from a prior alleged leak of the Drake version of "Splash Brothers." As fans will note, the same lyrics caused a stir back in 2021 too.

In the alleged leak, which has been circulating again post-"Like That" and post-"Champagne Moments," Drake opens his verse with a boast that he’ll "fuck a rapper’s wife." Expectedly, some speculation-prone dissectors have suggested that this could be a reference to Kim Kardashian, who was married to Ye from 2014 to 2022.

From there, the alleged leaked version of "Splash Brothers" sees Drake rapping about "the real secrets left in Hidden Hills," i.e. the former location of his so-called "Yolo Estate" and a neighborhood that should be familiar to longtime KUWTK enthusiasts.