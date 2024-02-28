French Montana Addresses Album Sales Debate on 'Mac & Cheese 5': ‘Most of My Plaques, I'm The Feature’

French Montana has been fielding criticisms over his album sales for years now, and on his new project, Mac & Cheese 5, he's addressing all his detractors.

The Coke Boys leader has made a name for himself in the music industry, starting with his infamous Cocaine City DVD series that flooded the New York hip-hop scene in the early 2000s. He then embarked on an incredible mixtape run that saw him release 26 projects in 17 years and included fan-favorite series such as Mac & Cheese, Coke Boys, and Casino Life.

When it came to his mainstream releases, French sold over 2.6 million albums worldwide, released several Billboard charting singles and three out of four RIAA-certified albums. He's also the most streamed African-born musical artist, and has several multiplatinum plaques, including a diamond record with "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee. French even wanted to go toe-to-toe with Kendrick Lamar in a Verzuz battle in 2020, which fans ridiculed.

Despite all those accolades, people still downplay his success in the music industry. The criticisms towards French's music sales come from several places, such as when internet sleuths alleged his 2020 single "Writing on the Wall" featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian received a huge boost from fake Spotify streams. There's also the fact that most of his highest-charting singles have big-name features from Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross.

Over the years, people have claimed French's success has been tied to the features he acquired, especially since "Ain't Worried About Nothin" is his only solo single that charted in the Top 75 of the Billboard Hot 100. On his new album Mac & Cheese 5, French held nothing back and finally addressed the critics in grand fashion.