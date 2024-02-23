French Montana is keeping fans fed.
Over the past few weeks, the Moroccan-born rapper has unleashed a steady stream of records and videos in support of Mac & Cheese 5—the final installment of his fan-favorite mixtape series that began nearly 15 years ago. This outing's got Kanye West and Rick Ross both appearing twice, plus Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, JID, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Westside Gunn, Bryson Tiller, SAINt JHN, Buju Banton, Jenn Carter, Kylie Richh, Mikky Ekko, Jeremih, 41, and Amber Run.
French confirmed the release back in late November when he posted a visual teaser along with the project’s initial drop date.
“Mac n cheese 5 january 5th,” he captioned the post. “LETS FINISH WHAT WE STARTED. This one for the books!”
Needless to say, French’s announcement fueled excitement among his fanbase; however, that feeling quickly turned into disappointment once French confirmed the tape's month-long delay. He shared the news in a Dec. 30 Instagram post in which he revealed the Baby guest appearance.
Since then, French has continued to build anticipation with a series of teasers that shed more light on what he had in store. The bulk of the posts were illustrations of a macaroni and cheese box that displayed the photos of other featured artists.
Kanye dual appearances happen on “Where They At” and “Stand United,” while Rozay's occur on "Splash Brothers" and "Millionaire Row."
French's "Dirty Bronx" track also received the video treatment courtesy of Kid Art. The cinematic visual will premiere Friday afternoon.
The first four Mac & Cheese tapes landed between 2009 and 2016. French spoke about the fifth chapter during a November episode of Fame & Flavor with Cugine, where he also revealed the meaning behind his entertainment company’s name.
“How’d you get the name Coke Boyz?” the host asked.
“Coke Boyz stand for ‘Creation of Kings Everywhere,’” French responded.
Cugine expressed a bit of skepticism and jokingly asked, “You sure it’s not farina, farina?” while scratching his nose. French laughed off the comment and insisted that wasn’t the case.
“No one’s being indicted here,” Cugine said.
You can stream Mac & Cheese 5 now on Apple Music and Spotify.
The project arrives more than a year after French unleashed Coke Boys 6 with DJ Drama. Part of the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, CB6 went heavy on the features. Guest artists included Chinx, ASAP Rocky, Benny the Butcher, Jeremih, Max B, Kodak Black, and Nav.