French Montana is keeping fans fed.

Over the past few weeks, the Moroccan-born rapper has unleashed a steady stream of records and videos in support of Mac & Cheese 5—the final installment of his fan-favorite mixtape series that began nearly 15 years ago. This outing's got Kanye West and Rick Ross both appearing twice, plus Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, JID, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Westside Gunn, Bryson Tiller, SAINt JHN, Buju Banton, Jenn Carter, Kylie Richh, Mikky Ekko, Jeremih, 41, and Amber Run.

French confirmed the release back in late November when he posted a visual teaser along with the project’s initial drop date.

“Mac n cheese 5 january 5th,” he captioned the post. “LETS FINISH WHAT WE STARTED. This one for the books!”

Needless to say, French’s announcement fueled excitement among his fanbase; however, that feeling quickly turned into disappointment once French confirmed the tape's month-long delay. He shared the news in a Dec. 30 Instagram post in which he revealed the Baby guest appearance.