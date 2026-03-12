Drake Continues to Tease 'Iceman': 'This Comeback Is Personal, It's An Apology to Myself'

Drake’s comeback is imminent, and it looks like his new album might be more than just a collection of songs. The five-time Grammy winner has been hinting towards his ninth solo album, Iceman, for some time, but on Wednesday (March 11), as fans continue to wait, he dropped some posts via Instagram Stories. Among them was Drake bundled up in a cream bubble vest taking a selfie, a female model wearing a white tee emblazoned with "I Support Women’s Rights & Wrongs," and a repost of a masked man. The latter featured the caption: "This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself."

Drizzy has been dropping cryptic updates on social media about Iceman for months, including an Instagram carousel earlier this month that included miscellaneous pictures of music icon Cher, his father, Dennis Graham and a message reading: "Talk Is Cheap." The album will follow Drake’s last solo album, 2023’s For All the Dogs, while $ome $exy $ongs, his first joint LP with PARTYNEXTDOOR, dropped last year. The rapper has, however, teased new music on livestreams and posts shared by hip-hop personality Akademiks, with snippets that appear to be targeting those who’ve betrayed him. "Fuck them haters," Drake rapped on one snippet before calling out "double agents." "Even my label, gave 'em 15 years of my soul," Drizzy added.

The 6 God has also switched up his album rollouts, which he detailed in an email interview with Complex last November.