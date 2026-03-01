Music

Drake Reportedly Wins Stake Gambling Games Four Times More Than the Average Person

He wins games made by Stake's parent company at an extremely high rate.

Drake
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

A new report has determined that Drake wins Stake games four times more than the average player.

Bloomberg Businessweek conducted an investigation about the online casino and determined that when the rapper played slot machine games created by Easygo (which is the company behind Stake) he won big four times more frequently than the average person.

In comparison, when he played games that were owned and operated by third parties, he had a win rate that was considered average.

Stake Cofounder Ed Craven previously wrote in a blog post that Stake influencers like Drizzy don’t have better gambling odds, writing, “despite certain widespread notions of odds being rigged in some people’s favors or money not being real, we have no direct control of the odds of any of our games.”

Contrary to what Craven said, though, Bloomberg discovered that Drake won big twice as much as the next-luckiest person they looked at, through an investigation that involved analyzing 1,500 hours of live footage from 25 players. Stake responded to the investigation by calling Bloomberg Businessweek’s discovery "categorically incorrect.”

The article comes at a time where the online casino is facing multiple lawsuits. In one of the latest filed on Dec. 31 in Virginia, Stake is alleged to be “operating as one of the largest and most profitable illegal online casinos” since at least 2022.

In the lawsuit, Drake and Adin Ross are characterized as “zealous” and “paid” promoters of Stake, given incentives to “mask the true nature and extent of their conduct.”

Drake reportedly signed a $100 million endorsement deal with Stake in 2022. He frequently livestreams betting sessions on the platform and posts about his wins and losses.

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