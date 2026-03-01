Drake Reportedly Wins Stake Gambling Games Four Times More Than the Average Person

A new report has determined that Drake wins Stake games four times more than the average player.

Bloomberg Businessweek conducted an investigation about the online casino and determined that when the rapper played slot machine games created by Easygo (which is the company behind Stake) he won big four times more frequently than the average person.

In comparison, when he played games that were owned and operated by third parties, he had a win rate that was considered average.

Stake Cofounder Ed Craven previously wrote in a blog post that Stake influencers like Drizzy don’t have better gambling odds, writing, “despite certain widespread notions of odds being rigged in some people’s favors or money not being real, we have no direct control of the odds of any of our games.”

Contrary to what Craven said, though, Bloomberg discovered that Drake won big twice as much as the next-luckiest person they looked at, through an investigation that involved analyzing 1,500 hours of live footage from 25 players. Stake responded to the investigation by calling Bloomberg Businessweek’s discovery "categorically incorrect.”