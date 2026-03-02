Fakemink Says Drake Gave Him 'A Lot of Good Advice’

Maybe Fakemink really is London’s savior. The UK rapper is Dazed’s latest cover star. In a video interview with them, he talked about his relationship with Drake, and sounded very confident in the process. “Drake’s cool, Drake’s funny,” Mink said. “He gave me a lot of good advice. Like, when he was doing the Wireless things, he was trying to put on for UK music. And I'm the best at what I do. I'm better than everybody in the scene. So, obviously, he had to put me up there.”

Last July’s Wireless Festival saw a three-night takeover from Drizzy, who brought out a number of UK rappers to perform, including Central Cee, Dave, Skepta, J Hus, Headie One, and K-Trap. Fakemink popped out to rap his verse from EsDeeKid’s viral song “LV Sandals.” He also performed his 2025 track, “Music and Me.”