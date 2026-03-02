Fakemink Says Drake Gave Him 'A Lot of Good Advice’

Maybe Fakemink really is London’s savior.
The UK rapper is Dazed’s latest cover star. In a video interview with them, he talked about his relationship with Drake, and sounded very confident in the process.
“Drake’s cool, Drake’s funny,” Mink said. “He gave me a lot of good advice. Like, when he was doing the Wireless things, he was trying to put on for UK music. And I'm the best at what I do. I'm better than everybody in the scene. So, obviously, he had to put me up there.”
Last July’s Wireless Festival saw a three-night takeover from Drizzy, who brought out a number of UK rappers to perform, including Central Cee, Dave, Skepta, J Hus, Headie One, and K-Trap.
Fakemink popped out to rap his verse from EsDeeKid’s viral song “LV Sandals.” He also performed his 2025 track, “Music and Me.”
The 21-year-old might be on a generational run. Just last month, he walked in Demna’s first Gucci runway show at Milan Fashion Week, and last year, Mink fronted a major campaign for the Supreme x True Religion collab. In addition to an endorsement from the 6 God, Playboi Carti and Frank Ocean have co-signed the rapper.
Fakemink is certainly not shy about his skills. In his Dazed cover story, he declared that he sometimes feels “like the Eminem of the UK underground” because “he’s so much better” than everyone else.
Mink is currently gearing up for the release of his fully self-produced album Terrified. He dropped his first studio album, London’s Saviour, in 2023.