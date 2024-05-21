Watch Ashanti Become Emotional as Lloyd Sings to Her and Nelly’s Unborn Child Onstage

Ashanti and Nelly's unborn child got a sweet lullaby from R&B singer Lloyd onstage in Philadelphia on Monday night (May 20).

The New Orleans native–who was recently a surprise guest during Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour–joined Ashanti while she was performing at The Met Philadelphia last night for their 2004 collaboration "Southside."

While the artists sang together, Lloyd kneeled down to rub and serenade Ashanti's baby bump, later giving a shoutout to her and Nelly on Instagram with a snapshot of the moment.

"Dear Baby Haynes, you are surrounded by love, by good energy, and by ppl who have prayed for your piece of mind way before you were born," Lloyd wrote. "One day I will tell you of the times I got to sing to you while still in your mothers belly, of how your mommy changed my life, and of how your dad was there for me when I needed a little love and guidance. Can’t wait to meet you and make you laugh. Inshallah, Your Uncle Ladi ♾️🪬❤️👼🏾"