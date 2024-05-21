Safaree Recalls Appearing in Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” Video: 'I Don’t Give a Sh*t Bout Nothing'

“Super Bass” was included on the deluxe version of Minaj’s 2010 debut studio album, Pink Friday, and eventually peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time of the song’s arrival, Safaree and Nicki had been dating for 11 years, later breaking up in 2014.

Back in March, Safaree made headlines when he claimed he was “hacked” after tweets on his X account showed him wanting to attend Minaj’s current tour.

"I'm definitely going to a gag city concert in full disguise," one tweet read. "Yall will not even notice me and I will enjoy the show !! Can't wait!! Ima document it too and drop a video after."