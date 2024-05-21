Safaree Recalls Appearing in Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” Video: 'I Don’t Give a Sh*t Bout Nothing'

Safaree found himself reminiscing on Tuesday.
The rapper took to X to share some thoughts about his appearance in the music video for Nicki Minaj’s hit song, 2011’s “Super Bass.”
“Yo wat the hell was I doing in that super bass video,” he tweeted. “Yo I am really a crazy a&& ni%%%a I don’t give a sh*% bout nothing.”
Safaree appears towards the end of the video, dancing with Onika on a platform underneath a black light.
“Super Bass” was included on the deluxe version of Minaj’s 2010 debut studio album, Pink Friday, and eventually peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time of the song’s arrival, Safaree and Nicki had been dating for 11 years, later breaking up in 2014.
Back in March, Safaree made headlines when he claimed he was “hacked” after tweets on his X account showed him wanting to attend Minaj’s current tour.
"I'm definitely going to a gag city concert in full disguise," one tweet read. "Yall will not even notice me and I will enjoy the show !! Can't wait!! Ima document it too and drop a video after."