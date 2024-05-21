Ghostface Killah Reflects on Lack of Storytelling and State of Beef in Hip-Hop: 'We Had Substance in Our Music'

While reflecting on the current state of hip-hop, Ghostface also spoke on rap beef and all the drama surrounding Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud that concluded a few weeks ago. Ghost stated he believes Drizzy and K Dot have a personal issue with each other but he's not a fan because beef has a whole different meaning where he's from.

"I don't like it because where I come from beef is on sight. It's deadly," he said. "And we're not going to let off of it. We're going to keep the pressure on your motherfucking neck, and that's it. I don't know about this new beef and shit like that."

In response to Drake and K Dot bringing up abuse and pedophile allegations as well as who makes more money, Ghost said, "My type of beef rap is like slugs on your daughter or whatever the case may be. Like, 'Yo, you better sleep on a motherfucking Teflon pillow, n***a.' Teflon-pillow beef. Some people is saying it's good for the culture. But I respect the old-school beef that was for the culture because it taught you how to write. It taught you how to use that pen. Niggas wasn't talking about allegations and all of the other shit."

Ghost added that he wanted the rap beef to stop because the general conversation would change if someone lost their life as a result of the feud. He also revealed how much he doesn't like the media and how rap beef is covered.

"When these rappers come up dead then what y'all going to say? That's why I hate the media," he said. "I hate a lot of DJs that be trying to get in and be like, 'Yo, you got to respond in 24 hours.' And when they don't have Kendrick Lamar respond back [say], 'He pussy, and this, that, and the third.'"

He added, "But when one of these motherfuckers get laid down, then y'all can hear the radio next day on some [in calm, solemn voice] 'Black on Black shit got to stop. We're losing too many of us.' N***a, you was the fucking referee! Fuck is wrong with you man?! All these little outlets, podcast, media n***as is nothing but the referees amping all this shit up, man."