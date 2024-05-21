Misa Hylton, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs' eldest child, Justin, shared a message to Casandra “Cassie” Ventura via Instagram on Tuesday.
The message comes just days after CNN released 2016 footage of Combs assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City hotel, before the music mogul gave an apology statement to his fans. In extending "empathy" to Cassie, Hylton posted a photo carousel of Combs' children, including her own, while also sharing her hopes for Diddy to receive professional help. Among those pictured in the set is Quincy Brown, the eldest son of Combs' late partner, Kim Porter.
"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma," Hylton wrote.
The renowned stylist and designer continued, "These young people were raised by women that want the best for them—we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams.
Seemingly referencing Christian Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila, Hylton added, "Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them."
She concluded, "Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it."
But it seems that Diddy has sought therapy for his "darkest times" before, which he referenced in his apology video posted on Sunday, May 19.
"I went and I sought out professional help and I had to go into therapy. We're going to rehab," he said. "I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
Ventura's lawyer wasn't buying the explanation, deeming it "pathetic" in a press statement.
"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," stated Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."