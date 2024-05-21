Misa Hylton, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs' eldest child, Justin, shared a message to Casandra “Cassie” Ventura via Instagram on Tuesday.

The message comes just days after CNN released 2016 footage of Combs assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City hotel, before the music mogul gave an apology statement to his fans. In extending "empathy" to Cassie, Hylton posted a photo carousel of Combs' children, including her own, while also sharing her hopes for Diddy to receive professional help. Among those pictured in the set is Quincy Brown, the eldest son of Combs' late partner, Kim Porter.

"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma," Hylton wrote.

The renowned stylist and designer continued, "These young people were raised by women that want the best for them—we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams.

Seemingly referencing Christian Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila, Hylton added, "Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them."

She concluded, "Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it."