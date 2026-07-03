Trafficking Survivor Advocate Sinnamon Love Breaks Down the Diddy Trial: "It's a Model I See a Lot"
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Complex spoke to an expert about one of the thorniest charges in the Diddy trial: sex trafficking.Shawn Setaro
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial is expected to last about eight weeks. Here’s what you need to know.Shawn Setaro
Diddy appeared in court unshackled and seemingly in a jovial mood. During the hearing, Diddy's contact with a witness was examined.Shawn Setaro
Whether it’s hairstyles or makeup looks, so many beauty trends were started by hip-hop artists. Everything from Lil' Kim's logo wig to ASAP Rocky's nail art.ItsSNewOK