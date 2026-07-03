Cassie Ventura

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Sean "Diddy" Combs in a stylish black and white outfit, and Cassie in a black gown, pose at a formal event with a crowd in the background.
Music

Cassie, Diddy Civil Case: Escort Disputes Claim of Making 'Threats of Violence' on Social Media

The plaintiff in the case argues he “never threatened physical harm or violence” against Cassie in a video shared to TikTok in June.

Trace William Cowen10 days ago
Cassie Ventura
Music

Cassie Requests Protective Order From Judge After Male Escort Posts Insult-Laden Tik-Tok

Clayton Howard recently slammed Cassie in a TikTok after she attempted to get his case toss

tara mahadevan35 days ago
Cassie Ventura in a brown corset dress stands in front of a pink backdrop.
Music

Cassie Reveals She Quietly Left the U.S. After Receiving $30 Million Settlement From Diddy

New court documents confirm the 39-year-old has moved overseas and doesn't intend to return.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends Pirelli Calendar 2018 Launch Gala at The Manhattan Center on November 10, 2017 in New York City.
Music

Diddy Appeals Hearing: Lawyers Argue for Freedom, Judge Calls It an 'Exceptionally Difficult Case’

Many of the arguments centered around a flight the mogul and Cassie took from France to New York back in 2012.

Shawn Setaro99 days ago
Shyne in a suit with a microphone, Diddy in sunglasses and a white jacket. Bad Boy Entertainment logo in the background.
Music

Shyne Says He Sympathizes With Diddy's Accusers: 'I Know Him and I Know What He’s Capable Of'

"It's reminiscent of what I went through," the Bad Boy alum told Complex.

Trace William Cowen108 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Cassie, wearing Romeo Hunte, out and about on December 15, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Cassie Hires a Lawyer as Escort's Lawsuit Moves Forward

The escort, Clayton Howard, has accused the singer of aborting his child and giving him an STD.

Jaelani Turner-Williams216 days ago
The image shows The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean "Diddy" Combs in matching light suits, standing in a yellow-toned setting.
Music

Diddy Doc: Sex Worker Claims Mogul, Cassie Flew Him Out on Biggie Death Anniversary 'Every March'

"I don't know if that was his release for that day or whatever," the former sex worker says in a new Netflix doc.

Trace William Cowen227 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, looking serious.
Music

Diddy Jurors Talk Split Verdict in Netflix Docuseries: 'Domestic Violence Wasn't One of the Charges'

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' exec-produced by 50 Cent, is out now.

Trace William Cowen228 days ago
Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City.
Music

Cassie Accused of Dodging Lawsuit From Freak Off Escort Suing Her and Diddy for Sex Trafficking

Clayton Howard says Cassie is hiding out in order to "prevent this action from proceeding."

Shawn Setaro248 days ago
Diddy
Music

Diddy Asks Judge for ‘Mercy’ in 4-Page Apology Letter: ‘I Am Deeply Sorry’

The incarcerated mogul is set to be sentenced by Judge Arun Subramanian on Friday.

tara mahadevan288 days ago
A man in a black leather jacket and sunglasses stands by a window overlooking a large outdoor event with a stage and crowd.
Music

Diddy Sentencing: Prosecutors Argue for Over 11 Years Behind Bars, Citing 'Damage He Has Inflicted'

Prosecutors argue this sentence “is consistent with similarly situated defendants” convicted of Mann Act violations.

Trace William Cowen291 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing a white shirt with designs and gold chains, raising his arms in a celebratory pose.
Music

Diddy Requests Mann Act Convictions Be Overturned, Uses ‘Amateur Porn Producer’ Argument

The mogul argued that his Mann Act convictions should be overturned, or that he should at least get a new trial.

Shawn Setaro295 days ago
Diddy poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Music

Diddy's Attorneys Use 'Amateur Porn' Defense in Bid for a New Trial or Acquittal

The defense team also argued that the government didn't use the proper definition of "prostitution" when Diddy was found guilty of violating the Mann Act.

Joshua Espinoza316 days ago
(L-R) Consequence and Kid Cudi.
Music

Consequence Reportedly References Kid Cudi's Car Explosion on New Song

It's not the first time Cons has brought up the incident involving Diddy allegedly blowing up the "Pursuit of Happiness" hitmaker's Porsche.

tara mahadevan316 days ago
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Cassie Ventura attends The 147th Preakness hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Track on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore City
Music

Cassie Breaks Her Silence on Postpartum Life With 1 Very Real Meme

The singer posted a raw, relatable moment just weeks after testifying against ex Diddy.

Sarah Vincent343 days ago
Cassie in a red dress waves, standing next to Sean "Diddy" Combs in sunglasses and a black jacket at an event.
Music

Diddy's Lawyer on Relationship With Cassie: ‘I Think They Really Did Love Each Other’

Attorney Marc Agnifilo also said that he has not had any discussions about seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Joe Price344 days ago
Cassie in a white dress and Sean "Diddy" Combs in a tuxedo at an event, posing together.
Music

Cassie's Lawyer on Diddy Verdict: 'This Case Proved That Change Is Long Overdue'

Cassie was among those who took the stand during Diddy's federal trial.

Trace William Cowen380 days ago

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