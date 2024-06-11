50 Cent Attends Roast of Diddy in Miami: 'I Thought Puffy Might Show Up'

50 Cent was in attendance for a roast of Diddy at the Dead Flamingo Pop Up in Miami on Saturday night.
According to the Miami Herald, 50 did not get onstage, but he posed for pictures with attendees and passed around shots of his Branson cognac. As the mogul tends to do, he saved his jokes for Instagram, confirming his appearance while also claiming he had shooters at the venue in the event of Diddy's arrival before clarifying that he was talking about videographers.
"Yes, I was in attendance I thought puffy might show up because I saw Tom Brady at his. 🤷🏽♂️ he didn’t come, I had the shooters 🎥 get your mind out gutter videographers 👀 what!" he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.
The event, which featured sets from local comedians such as Lonnie Cox, Ricky Cruz, and Drew Illa, was a fundraiser to benefit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Brittany Brave, the show's host, explained how comedy got her out of an abusive relationship.
"[The Diddy scandal] is topical right now so it made sense to join the conversation in a productive way," Brave said. "Comedy is what pulled me out of an abusive relationship that lasted for three years and it continues to help all of us make sense of life, especially the parts of it that sting."
50 Cent has been on quite the offensive against Diddy ever since the surveillance footage of him assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 surfaced.
The 48-year-old recently joked he also wanted to slap the shit out of Diddy after the late Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace said she was hoping to see the disgraced mogul one day, so she could "slap the daylights out of" him.
Netflix has also acquired a docuseries centered around the allegations against Diddy, and it's produced by none other than 50's G-Unit Film and Television Studios.