50 Cent Attends Roast of Diddy in Miami: 'I Thought Puffy Might Show Up'

50 Cent was in attendance for a roast of Diddy at the Dead Flamingo Pop Up in Miami on Saturday night.

According to the Miami Herald, 50 did not get onstage, but he posed for pictures with attendees and passed around shots of his Branson cognac. As the mogul tends to do, he saved his jokes for Instagram, confirming his appearance while also claiming he had shooters at the venue in the event of Diddy's arrival before clarifying that he was talking about videographers.

"Yes, I was in attendance I thought puffy might show up because I saw Tom Brady at his. 🤷🏽‍♂️ he didn’t come, I had the shooters 🎥 get your mind out gutter videographers 👀 what!" he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.