Watch Diddy Receive the Key to New York City After 'The Love Album' Release

Fresh off dropping his first album since 2006, Diddy is getting his flowers by way of an honorary key to New York City.

The ceremony took place Friday in Times Square, where New York City Mayor Eric Adams gifted the Bad Boy boss a key to his hometown.

“Sean Combs is the embodiment of the New York City attitude," Adams told the crowd. "A son of Harlem, Combs worked his way to the top, becoming a successful musical talent both in front of and behind the mic. Despite all of his successes, Sean has never forgotten where he came from — giving back to New York City, donating millions to underserved communities, and supporting aspiring Black entrepreneurs."