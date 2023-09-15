Watch Diddy Receive the Key to New York City After 'The Love Album' Release

Fresh off dropping his first album since 2006, Diddy is getting his flowers by way of an honorary key to New York City.
The ceremony took place Friday in Times Square, where New York City Mayor Eric Adams gifted the Bad Boy boss a key to his hometown.
“Sean Combs is the embodiment of the New York City attitude," Adams told the crowd. "A son of Harlem, Combs worked his way to the top, becoming a successful musical talent both in front of and behind the mic. Despite all of his successes, Sean has never forgotten where he came from — giving back to New York City, donating millions to underserved communities, and supporting aspiring Black entrepreneurs."
Diddy, who was born in Harlem and raised in nearby Mount Vernon, accepted the key on behalf of "every dreamer, every hustler, every artist, and every kid from New York who dares to dream big."
The 53-year-old mogul added, "I promise to keep giving to this city that made me, Thank you for recognizing my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together.”
Hours prior to receiving the key to his hometown, Diddy unleashed his first solo full-length project since 2006's Press Play.
Featuring 23 tracks, The Love Album is highlighted by an endless array of A-list collaborations, including guest appearances from The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Babyface, The-Dream, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, Burna Boy, Busta Rhymes, 21 Savage, Fabolous, Swae Lee, and more.
Stream Diddy's new LP now on all major platforms.