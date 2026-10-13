Sneakers

Detailed Look at the Nike 24.7 Recovery Boot

The Nike 24.7 recovery boot is expected to release soon.

Nike 24.7 recovery boot
A Nike 24.7 recovery boot is releasing soon. Via Nike

After introducing its Mind 001 slides and 002 sneakers earlier this year, Nike continues to focus on helping athletes recover with its upcoming 24.7 boot, shown here.

Aside from the recovery-focused benefits that the boot is expected to offer, the Nike 24.7 boot’s design is somewhat reminiscent of the coveted Air Yeezy 2 with the ridges on the upper’s heel, mixed with a UGG boot. The silhouette features a tonal brown color scheme and has a slip-on design on the upper, while a Duralon material is used on the segmented outsole.

The Nike 24.7 line was unveiled as an apparel collection back in 2025 and since then, the brand has released 24.7 shoes designed for recovery.

Despite images of the Nike 24.7 recovery boot surfacing, firm release details for the new silhouette have yet to be announced by the brand. Grab a closer look at the model below.

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