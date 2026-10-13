After introducing its Mind 001 slides and 002 sneakers earlier this year, Nike continues to focus on helping athletes recover with its upcoming 24.7 boot, shown here.

Aside from the recovery-focused benefits that the boot is expected to offer, the Nike 24.7 boot’s design is somewhat reminiscent of the coveted Air Yeezy 2 with the ridges on the upper’s heel, mixed with a UGG boot. The silhouette features a tonal brown color scheme and has a slip-on design on the upper, while a Duralon material is used on the segmented outsole.