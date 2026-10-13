Blueface Tattoos Chrisean Rock’s Name After Surprise Engagement Amid Their Rekindled Romance

Key Takeaways
- Blueface tattooed “Chrisean” in large cursive letters across his upper back during a Kick livestream, bringing Chrisean Rock to tears at the reveal.
- Rock reportedly got Blueface’s portrait tattooed on her face again, days after accepting his surprise proposal at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale.
- The reunion marks another reversal in their turbulent relationship, but the couple has not announced a wedding date or confirmed a legal marriage.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are taking their rekindled relationship to another level, with both getting tattoos dedicated to each other just days after their surprise engagement.
On Monday (Oct. 12), Blueface revealed his latest ink during a Kick livestream, showing off "Chrisean" written in large cursive across his upper back. Rock was present for the reveal and became emotional after seeing the finished tattoo.
Rock also reportedly returned the gesture by getting the rapper’s likeness tattooed on her face again after she had previously undergone laser treatments to remove similar ink.
The matching displays of affection come shortly after Blueface proposed to Rock during a livestream at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday (Oct. 11).
For the proposal, several women approached the couple's section holding illuminated signs that spelled out "Will you marry me?" Rock accepted the proposal, and Blueface later told viewers watching the stream that he now has "a wife."
As sweet as the moment is, the couple’s romance hasn’t always been smooth sailing.
Earlier this month, Rock reportedly moved back into Blueface's home following his breakup with Nevaeh Akira, with whom he welcomed a son in August. The reunion also came just two months after Rock said during an August interview that she had no plans to rekindle her romance with the rapper.
Of course, this isn't the first time the two have used tattoos to show their affection for each other.
In December 2024, Blueface got Rock's name tattooed on his cheek. Rock, meanwhile, previously began removing a portrait of Blueface from her face through laser treatments. In July, she revealed plans to replace the tattoo with an image of her son.
While the couple appears to be celebrating their reunion, not everyone is happy about their relationship.
Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, previously criticized her son's decisions, particularly his facial tattoos and responsibilities as a father.
"Your kids are suffering. Javaughn's confidence has fallen, and you playing arts and crafts on your face is diabolical," she wrote.
"You better start praying and pull yourself together! You are more than a lame a** jail ninja. You a child of God and father of three."