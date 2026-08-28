Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Celebrated Her 33rd Birthday With Justin and Christian Combs

In the caption, she wrote that she knew the people she'd posted for most of her life.

Keke Palmer, Justin and Christian Combs
(Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)/ (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Keke Palmer's 33rd birthday post is causing a stir, and it has nothing to do with the party itself.

Palmer celebrated her birthday at Lucky Strike Bowling, posting an Instagram carousel with a caption thanking the people who "still show up" for her. The first slide featured Justin Combs and Christian Combs — the sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In her caption, Palmer wrote: "I've known most of these people 4EVER. They still show up for me! So happy spending my birthday with people that believe we deserve to share in happiness with one another. Life is too short not to be in community, I don’t need a reason to celebrate with my folks but a birthday will always remind you to show grace and gratitude for where you come from and where you’ve been, most importantly who you are today. Thankful to God! Another year.”

The actress' ties to the broader Combs orbit stretch back years. The likely thread runs through Quincy Brown, the biological son of singer Al B. Sure!, who was raised by Diddy after the mogul began a relationship with Brown's mother, the late model Kim Porter, in 1994. That makes Justin and Christian Combs Brown's informal stepbrothers. Palmer was rumored to have dated Brown sometime around 2013 to 2015, and the two played love interests in the 2015 film Brotherly Love — though neither publicly confirmed a relationship.

The anger online at the photo was sharpened by Palmer's own history of speaking publicly about sexual misconduct in entertainment. She previously accused Trey Songz of using "sexual intimidation" to feature her in a music video without her consent.

The Combs family has remained under intense scrutiny amid its members’ legal troubles. Sean Combs was convicted in July 2025 of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced that October to 50 months in federal prison. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges.

In June 2025, a woman filed a lawsuit accusing Sean and Justin Combs of participating in an alleged gang rape in 2017. Their representatives denied the allegations. Christian was separately accused of sexual assault in a civil complaint filed in April 2024. He has denied the allegations and sought to have the case dismissed.

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Keke Palmer arrives to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in Midtown on July 28, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Sean Evans attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Shares Cryptic Message About Dating Life Amid Sean Evans Romance Rumors: ‘Go to Hell'

Keke Palmer posted a series of selfies accompanied by a blistering caption that appeared to be directed at an unnamed man.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Keke Palmer to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Lands Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ahead of Lady Miss Jacqueline Comeback

From child star to Emmy-winning multi-hyphenate, Keke’s emotional reaction, family tribute and next creative chapter make this Walk of Fame honor hit different.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Keke Palmer Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton 'I'm Devastated. Truly.'
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Mourns ‘Joyful Noise’ Co-Star Dolly Parton: ‘I’m Devastated’

Their bond went beyond the 2012 musical, with Palmer once revealing how Parton’s on-set wisdom shaped her path through the entertainment industry.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Trial: 6ix9ine Says He’ll Throw a 'Going Away Party' If Rapper Is Found Guilty
2
MusicMeek Mill Calls on 'City of God' Producer to Help Bring His 'YN' Movie to Life
3
MusicSam Smith Regrets Ignoring Tom Petty Letter Amid “Stay With Me” Dispute
4
Pop CultureKylie Jenner Addresses the 'Self-Made' Debate Head-On...Again
5
BetsZach Charbonnet Injury Update: When Will Seahawks RB Return?
6
MusicThe 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App