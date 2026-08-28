Keke Palmer Celebrated Her 33rd Birthday With Justin and Christian Combs

Keke Palmer's 33rd birthday post is causing a stir, and it has nothing to do with the party itself.

Palmer celebrated her birthday at Lucky Strike Bowling, posting an Instagram carousel with a caption thanking the people who "still show up" for her. The first slide featured Justin Combs and Christian Combs — the sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In her caption, Palmer wrote: "I've known most of these people 4EVER. They still show up for me! So happy spending my birthday with people that believe we deserve to share in happiness with one another. Life is too short not to be in community, I don’t need a reason to celebrate with my folks but a birthday will always remind you to show grace and gratitude for where you come from and where you’ve been, most importantly who you are today. Thankful to God! Another year.”