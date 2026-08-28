Keke Palmer Celebrated Her 33rd Birthday With Justin and Christian Combs

Keke Palmer's 33rd birthday post is causing a stir, and it has nothing to do with the party itself.
Palmer celebrated her birthday at Lucky Strike Bowling, posting an Instagram carousel with a caption thanking the people who "still show up" for her. The first slide featured Justin Combs and Christian Combs — the sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs.
In her caption, Palmer wrote: "I've known most of these people 4EVER. They still show up for me! So happy spending my birthday with people that believe we deserve to share in happiness with one another. Life is too short not to be in community, I don’t need a reason to celebrate with my folks but a birthday will always remind you to show grace and gratitude for where you come from and where you’ve been, most importantly who you are today. Thankful to God! Another year.”
The actress' ties to the broader Combs orbit stretch back years. The likely thread runs through Quincy Brown, the biological son of singer Al B. Sure!, who was raised by Diddy after the mogul began a relationship with Brown's mother, the late model Kim Porter, in 1994. That makes Justin and Christian Combs Brown's informal stepbrothers. Palmer was rumored to have dated Brown sometime around 2013 to 2015, and the two played love interests in the 2015 film Brotherly Love — though neither publicly confirmed a relationship.
The anger online at the photo was sharpened by Palmer's own history of speaking publicly about sexual misconduct in entertainment. She previously accused Trey Songz of using "sexual intimidation" to feature her in a music video without her consent.
The Combs family has remained under intense scrutiny amid its members’ legal troubles. Sean Combs was convicted in July 2025 of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced that October to 50 months in federal prison. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges.
In June 2025, a woman filed a lawsuit accusing Sean and Justin Combs of participating in an alleged gang rape in 2017. Their representatives denied the allegations. Christian was separately accused of sexual assault in a civil complaint filed in April 2024. He has denied the allegations and sought to have the case dismissed.