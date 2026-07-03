Reginae Carter

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Reginae Carter and Lil Wayne
Music

Reginae Carter Reveals the One Thing Lil Wayne Wouldn't Buy for Her

He told her, besides that, he'd buy her the world.

Trey Alston68 days ago
Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter
Music

Reginae Carter Says Lil Wayne's Lyrics Got Her Denied From Private School

Reginae Carter says her father's lyrics prevented her from being accepted into top private schools in Atlanta.

Trey Alston75 days ago
Lil Wayne with his daughter Reginae Carter on the left; Solange Knowles on the right, posing at separate events.
Music

Reginae Carter Says Lil Wayne Had a ‘Few’ Girlfriends, Including Solange

The rapper’s daughter reflected on growing up around her dad’s relationships.

Mark Elibert116 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Zonnique Pullins attends RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique On Being Threatened and Stalked in Public School

A stranger once called Zonnique's former public school and pretended to be her grandmother.

Jaelani Turner-Williams132 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Flau'Jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena on November 17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Flau’jae Johnson Denies Being 'Nepo Baby,' Says Her Father's Death 'Halted Doors'

The athlete and rapper's father, Jason Johnson, died before she was born.

Jaelani Turner-Williams160 days ago
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(L-R) Dwayne Carter, Kameron Carter and Neal Carter.
Music

Lil Wayne's Kids Say School Was 'Difficult' With Rapper as Their Father

“I didn't care about all the attention. I wanted to actually garner real relationships," Kameron Carter told his sister Reginae in a new interview.

tara mahadevan202 days ago
(L-R) Mack Maine, Reginae Carter and Miley Cyrus.
Music

Reginae Carter Claims Disney Collab Fell Apart Due to Mack Maine Miley Cyrus Lyric

"Disney don’t play," Weezy's daughter said of the incident.

Trey Alston215 days ago
(L-R) Shareef O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal.
Sports

Shareef O'Neal Reflects on Parents' Divorce, Says He Didn't Have to 'Choose a Side'

The son of Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson said he and his siblings took the divorce "pretty hard" during the first couple of years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams244 days ago
(L-R) Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus.
Music

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Says Lupus 'Snatched' Her Childhood Away

The singer and entrepreneur said as a child she was "always in the hospital."

Jaelani Turner-Williams286 days ago
(L-R) Antonio Brown and King Harris.
Music

Antonio Brown Takes Aim at King Harris, Calls Him 'Ugly' After Michael Jackson Remarks

It comes after the 21-year-old rapper said he wanted to be "bigger" than the King of Pop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams321 days ago
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(L) King Harris speaking into a microphone. (R) Michael Jackson performs on stage during is "HIStory" world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Music

King Harris Says He Plans to Be 'Bigger Than Michael Jackson'

The rapper put Jackson on his Mount Rushmore with XXXTentacion and Young Thug.

Jaelani Turner-Williams323 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: King Harris and T.I. attend OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release & Video Viewing Party at Trap City Cafe on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

King Harris Compares Past Feud With Dad T.I. to 'Ghost and Tariq' From 'Power'

The rapper said his "understanding" of his father "came with time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams323 days ago
Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter pose together at an event, with Lil Wayne wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, and Reginae in a colorful dress.
Pop Culture

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Slams People Hating on Father’s ‘SNL 50’ Performance

Weezy performed a medley of his hit songs for the 50th Anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live.'

tara mahadevan515 days ago
Reginae Carter on The Breakfast Club
Pop Culture

Reginae Carter Explains Why She's Decided to No Longer Clap Back Online

In a new interview with 'The Breakfast Club,' Reginae Carter explained why she made the decision to no longer clap back at people online who send hate her way.

tara mahadevan1570 days ago
Reginae Carter and YNF Lucci
Life

Reginae Carter Shares Update on YFN Lucci Amid His Incarceration

Carter took to Instagram to reveal Lucci was "doing well." The Atlanta artist was arrested this week in connection to a fatal shooting in December 2020.

Joshua Espinoza2008 days ago
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saweetie quavo cheating
Music

Saweetie Addresses Quavo Cheating Rumors: 'I Don’t Play That Sh*t'

Saweetie responded to speculation that Quavo cheated on her with Reginae Carter after the rumors gained traction on social media.

tara mahadevan2063 days ago
weezy reginae
Pop Culture

Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Calls for Public Apology From Trump Supporters

Late last month, Lil Wayne disappointed fans by showing up alongside Donald J. Trump for a blatantly hollow photo op. Now, Weezy's daughter speaks out.

Trace William Cowen2079 days ago
Rapper YFN Lucci attends Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks
Music

YFN Lucci Takes Shot at YoungBoy Never Broke Again Over Reginae Carter Lyric

YoungBoy's suggestive lyric seemingly didn't sit well with YFN Lucci, who has had an on-again-off-again relationship with Reginae Carter.

Xavier Hamilton2094 days ago

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