Pop Culture

Diddy's Son Christian Combs Links Up With DDG on Stream, Says 'Free Diddy'

DDG appeared caught off guard after King Combs delivered the message during his livestream.

Christian Combs in a patterned jacket, gold chains, and a watch poses at a BMI event.
(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMI)

Christian Combs is continuing to publicly support his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, this time while linking up with DDG during a livestream.

Christian, who also performs under the name King Combs, crossed paths with DDG during a recent stream and used the opportunity to deliver a message directly to viewers.

"Free Pops you heard," Christian said while looking into the camera. "This the chat? Free pops man you see what's going on."

Christian's message shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the 28-year-old has been one of his father's most outspoken supporters throughout Diddy's legal troubles.

Last year, while closing arguments were underway in Diddy's federal trial, Christian released the seven-track EP Never Stop. The project included "Diddy Free," a Kanye West-produced record calling for his father's release.

Diddy was ultimately acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges he faced but was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was later sentenced to 50 months behind bars and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

Christian also advocated for his father ahead of his sentencing, submitting a letter to the court in which he called Diddy "the best father in the world."

He also credited his father with teaching him "to treat people with the most respect possible."

Christian was present throughout much of the trial alongside other members of the Combs family. Following the verdict in July 2025, he expressed excitement about eventually being able to embrace his father again.

"First thing I'm gonna do is hug my Pops!" he told reporters outside the courthouse.

His appearance with DDG comes just days after Christian and his brother Justin Combs were spotted at Keke Palmer's 33rd birthday celebration.

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