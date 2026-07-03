Jessica Alba

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Jessica Alba Settles Cash Warren Divorce One Year After Filing
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Reportedly Paying Cash Warren $3 Million in Divorce Settlement

From Honest Company stock to Hollywood royalties, here’s how Jessica Alba and Cash Warren split millions in assets and life after 16 years together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Jessica Alba is All Smiles After Her Romantic Mexican Getaway with Danny Ramirez
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba is All Smiles After Her Romantic Mexican Getaway with Danny Ramirez

Walks through historic Mexico City, intimate dinners, and Insta PDA: how Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez made their getaway feel like a rom-com.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
Jessica Alba made a surprise appearance in Bad Bunny's performance at Super Bowl LX
Music

Jessica Alba Shares Emotional Message After Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eagle-eyed fans spotted several celebrity cameos during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Alex Gonzalez157 days ago
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Share Cozy Kiss on Mexico Getaway
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Spotted Kissing During Vacation in Mexico

The pair were photographed showing PDA during a beach getaway in Los Cabos, marking another public moment in their growing relationship.

Bernadette Giacomazzo194 days ago
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Jessica Alba.
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba 'Dreaded' Filming 'Humiliating' Nude Scene in 'Fantastic Four'

The actor said it was her "least favorite scene" in the 2005 action-adventure flick.

Jaelani Turner-Williams223 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Confirms Relationship With Danny Ramirez After Cash Warren Divorce

The actors were side-by-side at the event less than a year after Alba announced her divorce from Cash Warren.

Jaelani Turner-Williams248 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Jessica Alba seen in Battery Park on August 11, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Says She Took Her Kids to Therapy So They Could Tell Her ‘How to Be a Better Mom'

The 'Trigger Warning' actress wanted to learn how to be a "better mom" to her children.

Jaelani Turner-Williams339 days ago
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Spotted Kissing In Los Angeles

The two were previously spotted going to Cancun together.

Trey Alston355 days ago
Orlando Bloom and Jessica Alba on stage at the Teen Choice Awards, holding a surfboard-shaped award.
Life

Jessica Alba Reportedly Calls Orlando Bloom ‘Charming’ as They Prep for 'The Mark'

Jessica Alba is back to work and reportedly finds Orlando Bloom pretty 'charming.'

Helen Storms367 days ago
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Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Reportedly Vacations in Mexico With ‘Top Gun’ Star Danny Ramirez

The actress confirmed months ago that she and her ex-husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, had separated.

tara mahadevan367 days ago
Jessica Alba
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba's 17-Year-Old Daughter Turns Heads Over Likeness to Her Mom

Jessica Alba stepped out with her 17-year-old daughter, Honor, who is all grown up.

Effie Orfanides381 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Confirms Separation From Cash Warren: 'New Chapter of Growth'

The 'Trigger Warning' actress revealed on Instagram that she and Warren, her husband since 2008 and father of their three children, have separated.

Jaelani Turner-Williams546 days ago
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Are Reportedly Divorcing

The actress and film producer, who married in 2008, share three children.

Jaelani Turner-Williams554 days ago
Salma Hayek wears a black bikini and a sheer black cover-up, posing playfully in front of a stone wall backdrop in three different shots
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Hops on the 'Brat Summer' Trend, Dances to Charli XCX's "Apple"

The 'Trigger Warning' actress shared a TikTok of herself enjoying the summer anthem.

Jaelani Turner-Williams722 days ago
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Jessica Alba in a detailed dress, posing with family members during an outdoor event
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Post: ‘Felt the Love Today’

The actress and mother of three spent the weekend with her family.

Alex Ocho794 days ago
This is an image of Jessica Alba
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Recalls Relying on ‘Masculine Energy’ to Defend Against a ‘Lot of Predators’ as Young Actress

"I was really tough, man. I cursed like a sailor," the 'Fantastic Four' alum said of her early years in Hollywood among "a lot of predators."

Starr Savoy1221 days ago
Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dinner Arrivals.
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Lack Diversity and Are 'Still Quite Caucasian'

Jessica Alba, who played Invisible Woman in 'Fantastic Four,' discussed representation and said that Marvel films still have a diversity problem.

Jose Martinez1456 days ago

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