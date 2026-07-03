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World Cup 2026: Brad Pitt, Paris Hilton and More Attend Team USA’s Game Against Türkiye
Türkiye defeated Team USA 3-2.
Jessica Alba Reportedly Paying Cash Warren $3 Million in Divorce Settlement
From Honest Company stock to Hollywood royalties, here’s how Jessica Alba and Cash Warren split millions in assets and life after 16 years together.
Jessica Alba is All Smiles After Her Romantic Mexican Getaway with Danny Ramirez
Walks through historic Mexico City, intimate dinners, and Insta PDA: how Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez made their getaway feel like a rom-com.
Jessica Alba Shares Emotional Message After Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Eagle-eyed fans spotted several celebrity cameos during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Spotted Kissing During Vacation in Mexico
The pair were photographed showing PDA during a beach getaway in Los Cabos, marking another public moment in their growing relationship.
Jessica Alba 'Dreaded' Filming 'Humiliating' Nude Scene in 'Fantastic Four'
The actor said it was her "least favorite scene" in the 2005 action-adventure flick.
Jessica Alba Confirms Relationship With Danny Ramirez After Cash Warren Divorce
The actors were side-by-side at the event less than a year after Alba announced her divorce from Cash Warren.
Jessica Alba Says She Took Her Kids to Therapy So They Could Tell Her ‘How to Be a Better Mom'
The 'Trigger Warning' actress wanted to learn how to be a "better mom" to her children.
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Spotted Kissing In Los Angeles
The two were previously spotted going to Cancun together.
Jessica Alba Reportedly Calls Orlando Bloom ‘Charming’ as They Prep for 'The Mark'
Jessica Alba is back to work and reportedly finds Orlando Bloom pretty 'charming.'
Jessica Alba Reportedly Vacations in Mexico With ‘Top Gun’ Star Danny Ramirez
The actress confirmed months ago that she and her ex-husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, had separated.
Jessica Alba's 17-Year-Old Daughter Turns Heads Over Likeness to Her Mom
Jessica Alba stepped out with her 17-year-old daughter, Honor, who is all grown up.
Jessica Alba Confirms Separation From Cash Warren: 'New Chapter of Growth'
The 'Trigger Warning' actress revealed on Instagram that she and Warren, her husband since 2008 and father of their three children, have separated.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Are Reportedly Divorcing
The actress and film producer, who married in 2008, share three children.
Jessica Alba Hops on the 'Brat Summer' Trend, Dances to Charli XCX's "Apple"
The 'Trigger Warning' actress shared a TikTok of herself enjoying the summer anthem.
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Post: ‘Felt the Love Today’
The actress and mother of three spent the weekend with her family.
Jessica Alba Recalls Relying on ‘Masculine Energy’ to Defend Against a ‘Lot of Predators’ as Young Actress
"I was really tough, man. I cursed like a sailor," the 'Fantastic Four' alum said of her early years in Hollywood among "a lot of predators."
Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Lack Diversity and Are 'Still Quite Caucasian'
Jessica Alba, who played Invisible Woman in 'Fantastic Four,' discussed representation and said that Marvel films still have a diversity problem.