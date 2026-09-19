Aries Spears Confronts DJ Vlad in Fiery New Interview: 'You're a F*cking Liar'

Aries Spears and DJ Vlad have once again butted heads — but this time in person during a face to face interview.

On Thursday (September 17), Vlad appeared as a guest on the Spears & Steinberg Podcast. However, the interview didn’t go so well because of the animosity that still existed between the pair. Around the 8:30 mark of the interview, which can be seen in full above, the pair got to the bottom of their differences, and then an argument quickly ensued.

"Because I, for lack of better words, left you hanging, you decided to go on a campaign to just smear my name, talk shit about me," Spears said, responding to Vlad explaining how they had feuded over a money issue. "I’m a grown man. I don’t owe nobody shit. Least of all an explanation. If I decided to change my mind, I changed my mind."

Vlad suggested that there are "repercussions" when people change their mind, which he compared to his current feud with N.O.R.E. after the rapper declined to do an interview.

"You could have chosen the higher road and went, 'You know what? Even though this bothers me, there's no reason for me to do that, but you chose to do it the way you did it,'" Spears said, after which he called Vlad "a fucking liar" and a narcissist. "You couldn’t keep my name out of your fucking mouth. Why do you think that was necessary?"