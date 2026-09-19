Aries Spears Confronts DJ Vlad in Fiery New Interview: 'You're a F*cking Liar'

Key Takeaways
- Aries Spears confronted DJ Vlad over their lingering payment dispute, accusing him of launching a campaign to "smear" his name after Spears backed out of an interview.
- Spears called Vlad a "liar," "phony," and "narcissist" as they argued over culture vulture accusations, insults aimed at co-host Andy Steinberg, and Vlad's comments about Spears wearing makeup.
- Spears ordered Vlad to leave around 40 minutes into the podcast, but Vlad returned after a break and they finished the calmer second half without resolving their issues.
Aries Spears and DJ Vlad have once again butted heads — but this time in person during a face to face interview.
On Thursday (September 17), Vlad appeared as a guest on the Spears & Steinberg Podcast. However, the interview didn’t go so well because of the animosity that still existed between the pair. Around the 8:30 mark of the interview, which can be seen in full above, the pair got to the bottom of their differences, and then an argument quickly ensued.
"Because I, for lack of better words, left you hanging, you decided to go on a campaign to just smear my name, talk shit about me," Spears said, responding to Vlad explaining how they had feuded over a money issue. "I’m a grown man. I don’t owe nobody shit. Least of all an explanation. If I decided to change my mind, I changed my mind."
Vlad suggested that there are "repercussions" when people change their mind, which he compared to his current feud with N.O.R.E. after the rapper declined to do an interview.
"You could have chosen the higher road and went, 'You know what? Even though this bothers me, there's no reason for me to do that, but you chose to do it the way you did it,'" Spears said, after which he called Vlad "a fucking liar" and a narcissist. "You couldn’t keep my name out of your fucking mouth. Why do you think that was necessary?"
As the argument over their personal grievances escalated, Spears shifted the topic to the accusations that Vlad is a "culture vulture." He said he previously defended Vlad from the criticism, but suggested that he won't be doing the same going forward. "Part of this culture is about keeping it real and keeping it honest, but that's what you haven't been," Spears told Vlad, and accused him of calling his co-host, Andy Steinberg, a "trash" comedian.
The conversation continued to get more and more heated, with Spears repeatedly calling Vlad "a fucking liar and a fucking phony." By the time the interview reached the 38-minute mark, Spears called out Vlad for accusing him of wearing makeup during interviews, which is a common practice in the entertainment industry, regardless of gender. Then, Spears called it quits on their interview.
"I’m done, I got nothing else," admitted Spears. "You’re a fucking liar… Hey, we're done, dog. You can leave now." Then he awkwardly returned to get his phone and water.
Despite the ejection, they were able to resume the conversation after a break, allowing everyone to regain their composure. The second half of the interview, after Vlad returned, wasn’t nearly as animated and filled with yelling compared to the first half. They weren’t able to work out any of their issues, though.