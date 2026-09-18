A Line From Drake's "Choosin' Texas" Remix Is the Latest Viral Meme

Drake is going viral again — this time for a new lyric that’s quickly becoming the internet’s favorite meme.

In the premiere of his long-teased FOMO short film, Drizzy premiered several new tracks as he showcased how he spent his summer. One of those tracks was a remix of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” which features Don Toliver.

In his verse, Drake uttered the lines “I don’t know what that is, ‘cause I don’t even check,” and the internet fell in love. All over social media, people are using the line to explain hypothetical scenarios, similar to how people are using IShowSpeed’s pictures that are set to the menu music from Grand Theft Auto IV.