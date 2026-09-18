Music

A Line From Drake's "Choosin' Texas" Remix Is the Latest Viral Meme

The track first appeared in Drake's 'FOMO' video.

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Simone Joyner / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Drake's unreleased "Choosin' Texas (Remix)" line "And I don't even know what that is, 'cause I don't even check" has become a viral excuse format on X.
  • The line comes from "Choosin' Texas (Remix)" with Don Toliver, which premiered during Drake's "FOMO" livestream on Tuesday and interpolates Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas."

Drake is going viral again — this time for a new lyric that’s quickly becoming the internet’s favorite meme.

In the premiere of his long-teased FOMO short film, Drizzy premiered several new tracks as he showcased how he spent his summer. One of those tracks was a remix of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” which features Don Toliver.

In his verse, Drake uttered the lines “I don’t know what that is, ‘cause I don’t even check,” and the internet fell in love. All over social media, people are using the line to explain hypothetical scenarios, similar to how people are using IShowSpeed’s pictures that are set to the menu music from Grand Theft Auto IV.

In other Drake news, the rapper may have placed his plug in Lena the Plug’s socket, if her words are to be believed.

The adult content creator shared a video from a shoot with Drake, smiling as she said, “Guys, guess who I’m shooting with today; it’s finally happening. They’ve been waiting for this one.” Drake responded with a laugh, saying, “Me too.”

In the caption for the video, Lena wrote, “Hall Pass cashed in.”

Her estranged husband, Adam22, commented under the post, seemingly excited. “This is my Super Bowl,” he wrote.

In what appeared to be an attempt to clarify that the whole thing was a bit, Lena wrote on X, “All I’ve learned this week is that you guys take yourselves way too seriously.”

Related Stories

Drake in a peach shirt at an event; Ella Langley performing on stage in a white dress with a microphone.
Music

Drake Seemingly Previews Remix of Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas"

In a video taken during a recent DJ set in Toronto, the rapper appeared to offer his own take on the No. 1 country hit.

Joe Price20 days ago
Drake in a black leather jacket on stage; Ella Langley in a white dress at an event.
Music

Drake, Don Toliver Flip Ella Langley Hit "Choosin' Texas" in 'FOMO' Short Film

Drake takes his Ella Langley fandom into the booth for 'FOMO.'

Trace William Cowen4 days ago
Drake performs during Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Music

Drake Teases 'Fear of Missing Out,' But What Is It?

In a post on Instagram, Drizzy shared a photo showing a CD case that reads, 'Fear of Missing Out.'

Joe Price30 days ago

Trending

1
StyleJaden Smith's New Christian Louboutin Backpack Is a 'Pickpocket's Dream'
2
Pop CultureCarrot Top’s Lawyers Allege Comedian Was Blackmailed for $500,000 Before Hospitalization
3
MusicJay-Z Reflects on How 2Pac and Biggie's Friendship Erupted Into a Hip-Hop War
4
SneakersJordan Brand Hits the Weight Room With New Strength Line of Gym Equipment
5
SneakersDetailed Look at the 'Mummy Ducks' Nike Foamposite Pro
6
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Rollout Continues With Release of New Single "Quebec"

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App