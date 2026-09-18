A Line From Drake's "Choosin' Texas" Remix Is the Latest Viral Meme

Key Takeaways
- Drake's unreleased "Choosin' Texas (Remix)" line "And I don't even know what that is, 'cause I don't even check" has become a viral excuse format on X.
- The line comes from "Choosin' Texas (Remix)" with Don Toliver, which premiered during Drake's "FOMO" livestream on Tuesday and interpolates Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas."
Drake is going viral again — this time for a new lyric that’s quickly becoming the internet’s favorite meme.
In the premiere of his long-teased FOMO short film, Drizzy premiered several new tracks as he showcased how he spent his summer. One of those tracks was a remix of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” which features Don Toliver.
In his verse, Drake uttered the lines “I don’t know what that is, ‘cause I don’t even check,” and the internet fell in love. All over social media, people are using the line to explain hypothetical scenarios, similar to how people are using IShowSpeed’s pictures that are set to the menu music from Grand Theft Auto IV.
In other Drake news, the rapper may have placed his plug in Lena the Plug’s socket, if her words are to be believed.
The adult content creator shared a video from a shoot with Drake, smiling as she said, “Guys, guess who I’m shooting with today; it’s finally happening. They’ve been waiting for this one.” Drake responded with a laugh, saying, “Me too.”
In the caption for the video, Lena wrote, “Hall Pass cashed in.”
Her estranged husband, Adam22, commented under the post, seemingly excited. “This is my Super Bowl,” he wrote.
In what appeared to be an attempt to clarify that the whole thing was a bit, Lena wrote on X, “All I’ve learned this week is that you guys take yourselves way too seriously.”