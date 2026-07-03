Jimmy Kimmel Live

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Tiffany Haddish.
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish 'Wide Open' to Being a Mom, Auditions Potential Baby Daddies

The actor is taking action after a recent viral photo of her with a baby caused tongues to wag.

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Edition of The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival - Opening Night at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez on Being Single: ‘I Should Have Done it Sooner’

The actress and singer called living the single life following her fourth divorce "fantastic."

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, May 6 included Steve Carell ("Rooster"), Mike Tyson ("Mike Tyson Invitational"), and musical guest The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton.
Sports

Mike Tyson Describes Psychedelic 'Fantasy' of Turning Into an Alien

The legendary boxer also said he craves fruit when he's high.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
Tom Holland in a black shirt and Zendaya in a pink suit pose together at a SiriusXM event.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Playfully Addresses Tom Holland Marriage Claims, Says AI Wedding Photos Fooled 'Many People'

Zendaya's playful response comes after stylist Law Roach made headlines with a wedding claim.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Benny Blanco.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Disputes Claims He Has Dirty Feet: 'Are You Kidding?'

The Grammy Award-winning producer went viral earlier this week after he was spotted with extremely dirty feet on an episode of his new show with Lil Dicky.

tara mahadevan140 days ago
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Jimmy Kimmel in a suit and tie, standing in front of a yellow backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Calls Out U.S. Government Over Alex Pretti Murder: ‘This Has to Stop'

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an impassioned opening monologue after Alex Pretti was murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

tara mahadevan172 days ago
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wave on stage; Barack holds a microphone, both in formal attire.
Pop Culture

Michelle Obama Says She and Barack Planned to See Rob Reiner and His Wife the Day They Were Killed

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home, and their 32-year-old son Nick has since been arrested.

Joe Price214 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Matthew McConaughey is seen on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Was So High He Missed His 35th Birthday Party: 'That's Why I Quit Smoking'

The Academy Award-winning actor said he couldn't leave his truck.

Jaelani Turner-Williams218 days ago
Druski with curly blond hair, wearing glasses and a Harley-Davidson jacket, sits smiling on a talk show set.
Pop Culture

Druski Says He Quit Weed After Begging Friends to ‘Call the Police’ While High

One bad experience in high school made the comedian swear off weed for good.

Alex Ocho225 days ago
Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel
Pop Culture

Trump Calls for ‘Bum’ Jimmy Kimmel to Be Taken Off the Air Following Epstein File Jokes

The president was unhappy that Kimmel brought up the Epstein files in his latest episode.

tara mahadevan239 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Samuel L. Jackson (L) and LaTanya Richardson Jackson attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City/Tupac Shakur
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Recalls Wife Latanya Getting 2Pac to Apologize for Cussing on Set of ‘Juice'

The entertainers were on the set of 'Juice' set when 2Pac was loudly cussing around a group of older women.

Jaelani Turner-Williams241 days ago
Aziz Ansari
Pop Culture

Aziz Ansari Says He Carries Passport Amid ICE Raids ‘Just in Case People Haven’t Seen the Shows'

In late August, DHS announced that ICE had arrested 5,000 people in L.A. since June.

tara mahadevan283 days ago
Seth Rogen with glasses and a beard is wearing a suit and tie, standing against a light blue background with white letters.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Broke Both of His 'High Times' Stoner of the Year Trophies by 'Smoking From Them'

The star and co-creator of 'The Studio' looks back on his pre-Emmys awards glory.

Trace William Cowen283 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Jimmy Kimmel is seen on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to Return Following Indefinite Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel's show was abruptly pulled from ABC's schedule over his comments about Charlie Kirk.

Joe Price298 days ago
Tatiana Maslany at the premier for The Monkey
Pop Culture

'She-Hulk' Actress Tells Fans to Cancel Their Disney+ Subscriptions

Tatiana Maslany’s boycott is in response to Jimmy Kimmel's indefinite suspension.

Griff Griffin301 days ago
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Marlon Wayans in a black coat stands by a red curtain; Jimmy Kimmel in a tuxedo holds a phone, smiling at an event.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans on 'Kimmel' Suspension: 'Every Last American Loses Because of This'

Jimmy Kimmel's talk show has been indefinitely suspended after he talked about Charlie Kirk's killing during a monologue.

Joe Price302 days ago
jimmy kimmel wife
Pop Culture

How Jimmy Kimmel Met His Wife Molly McNearney

Jimmy Kimmel is married to wife, Molly McNearney, with whom he has two kids.

Jessica Mcbride302 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel at the "Taste for a Cure" event, wearing a suit and tie, standing against a blue background with event logos.
Pop Culture

Celebrities React to Suspension of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Following Host's Charlie Kirk Comments

Kimmel’s show has been “indefinitely” dropped from ABC.

tara mahadevan302 days ago

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