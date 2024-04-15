Fans eagerly awaited Drake’s official response as soon as the chart-topping "Like That" hit in March. Instead, J. Cole threw himself into the mix with the release of “7 Minute Drill” and promptly removed himself after intense criticism of the quality of the diss. He even pulled the song from streaming services.

Although fans assumed it would still be crickets after Future and Metro’s We Still Don't Trust You, Drake's mysterious “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50)” leaked online and proved everyone wrong. The rapper takes aim at Kendrick, Future, Metro, and the cast of featured artists on We Don't Trust You and its sequel, including Rick Ross.

Ross wasted no time making a diss of his own, responding in two hours with “Champagne Moments.” One of the standout jabs is when Ross accuses Drake of going under the knife for a nose job, which Drake has denied. Since then, the two have traded blows via Instagram.