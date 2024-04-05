A Full Breakdown Of J. Cole’s Response To Kendrick Lamar

YouTube

Let’s start with the title. Cole named his response “7 Minute Drill,” alluding to the writing exercises he was doing before The Off-Season. The whole idea was to sharpen his pen by forcing himself to make a verse about a specific topic in 7 minutes or less. So if we take the name of the song at face value, it seems Cole took the same approach here and is using “7 Minute Drill” as a lyrical exercise to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse.

Cole opens the verse by saying that Kendrick is “still doing shows, but fell off like The Simpsons,” likening his career arc to the waning quality of the popular animated TV show. Then he picks apart Kendrick’s discography: “Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic/ Your second shit put niggas to sleep, but they gassed it.” Even though Kendrick’s first album is technically Section. 80, people are interpreting the line as Cole saying Good Kid, m.A.A.d City was a classic, but Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers was sleepy, while Dot’s “second shit” (To Pimp A Butterfly) was over-hyped. Saying that Kendrick’s album “put niggas to sleep” is an interesting angle to take because Cole had to battle memes from people saying he made “sleepy music” for much of his early career (even Metro Boomin made a joke about it back in 2011).



He continues, “Your third shit was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailin' right behind and I just now hit mine.” Here he’s recognizing the greatness of DAMN, while also saying that Kendrick never surpassed that moment. Cole gives these backhanded compliments throughout the verse, almost as if he doesn’t want to fully commit to dissing Dot because they’ve been cordial up until this point. He throws light jabs, like saying that if Kendrick “wasn’t dissin, then we wouldn’t be discussin ‘em,” but none of these disses feel like shots aimed at the head.

Cole sounds like he’s pulling his punches at several points in this verse, like when he raps, “Lord, don't make me have to smoke this nigga 'cause I fuck with him/ But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him/I'm Nino with this thing, this that New Jack City meme/Yeah, I'm aimin' at Gee Money, cryin' tears before I bust at him.” This is a reference to the meme about the New Jack City scene where Wesley Snipes’ character is forced to shoot his best friend.

The second half of the song features a sped-up sample of Drake’s “Energy,” and Cole jabs at Dot’s small stature when he says “your arms might be too short to box with the God” and jabs at Kendrick’s lack of musical output: “Four albums in 12 years, nigga, I can divide.” This bar, in tandem with “he averagin one hot verse like every 30 months or somethin” are parallels to Jay-Z’s “Takeoever” diss at Nas when Hov rapped: “That’s one hot album every ten year average” and “Four albums in ten years, nigga, I can divide.”

Cole closes the verse by saying, “This is merely a warning shot to back niggas down,” implying that he’s indulging in this lyrical warfare simply because he loves the sport of rap competition, rather than because he has any real malice in his heart for his opponent. This might be why he didn’t go as hard as he could have on “7 Minute Freestyle,” because he’s still “hesitant” and “loves” his brother Kendrick.