Drake Denies Rick Ross’ Claim He Got a Nose Job, Says Ross Has Gone ‘Loopy’ Off Weight Loss Drugs

Drake has time today.
After Drizzy was accused of having plastic surgery done on his nose in a recent diss track from Rick Ross, it didn't take long for the 6 God to prove his former collaborator wrong.
On Sunday, Drake took to his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of a text message exchange between him and his mother in which she asked if the rumors about her son getting a nose job were true. The Toronto artist also tagged Ross on the post, writing, 'You’re one nosey goof.'"
"Aubs -the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today," his mother wrote. "I can't believe you would get one without me,
2 cuz you know I always wanted one. Don't tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this, too?"
Drake responded, "I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went maIt's coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he's gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn't eaten in days and it's turned him angry and racist he's performing at proms for money it's bad don't worry we'll handle it."
Drake's post comes after Ross responded to Drizzy’s “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)” with a diss track of his own. On the track, the Maybach Music Group leader fired off several shots at the Toronto artist, calling him “white boy,” claiming he got plastic surgery, and saying he unfollowed him after the Canadian allegedly sent a cease and desist to French Montana.
Ross diss, which is titled “Champagne Moments,” saw Rozay rap, "You ain't never wanna be a n***a anyway n***a that's why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father's nose."
Take a listen to “Champagne Moments" below and head here to check out Drake's “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty).”
This post will be updated.