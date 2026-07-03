Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Gave Him Strength to Take First Flight Since Deadly Crash
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The blink-182 drummer, producer, and songwriter credits his partner Kourtney Kardashian with inspiring him to even consider the possibility of flying again.Trace William Cowen
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak explained why they've decided to push back the release of their debut Silk Sonic album until 2022 in a new interview.Jordan Rose
The duo formerly known as A Tribe Called Red have upped the ante on their new album, One More Saturday Night, by working with live Indigenous drum groups.Kyle Mullin
Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith