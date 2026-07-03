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LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Drummer James Gadson performs onstage during the Playing for Change - We are One Benefit concert at The Mayan on October 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Legendary Drummer James Gadson Dies At 86

He provided the groove for everyone from Diana Ross to Harry Styles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams105 days ago
Kanye West in sunglasses wearing a black shirt, and Travis Barker with tattoos in a blue shirt holding drumsticks.
Music

Ye Says He Spoke With Travis Barker After Bhad Bhabie's "Carnival"-Sampling Bama Diss (UPDATE)

"I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all of this," Ye said.

Trace William Cowen508 days ago
Two hip-hop artists; one stands in black attire, another sits wearing a graphic tee and hat
Music

Drake Trolls Metro Boomin With Deepfake ‘Drumline’ Scene Referencing 'Shut Your Hoe Ass Up’ Bar on "Push Ups" Diss (UPDATE)

The rapper's leaked diss track found him commanding his former collaborator to "shut your hoe ass up and make some drums."

Jade Gomez824 days ago
travis barker playing drums
Music

Travis Barker Shuts Down Troll Doubting Clip of Him Playing With One Arm: 'You Need to Get Laid'

Barker is back on the road next February with Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge for the continuation of blink-182's world tour.

Trace William Cowen974 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Didn’t Get Legally Married, Ceremony Was for Fun (UPDATE)

Just hours after the drummer's performance at the Grammys on Sunday, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly got married at a Las Vegas chapel.

Joe Price1566 days ago
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Miley Cyrus shares tribute to Taylor Hawkins
Music

Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins During Festival Performance

Among the most emotional tributes pouring in for Hawkins, Miley Cyrus toasted her late friend on Saturday during her gig at Lollapalooza Brazil.

Brenton Blanchet1574 days ago
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, 2021.
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi, Kim K, and More Congratulate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on Engagement

Following the announcement of Kourtney Kardashian and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s engagement, friends and family have congratulated the pair on the news.

Joe Price1735 days ago
sheff g drum dumm y
Music

Sheff G Drops New Song and Video "Drum Dummy" to Celebrate Birthday

Sheff G released a new song called "Drum Dummy" along with its music video in honor of his 23rd birthday, which he is unfortunately spending behind bars.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1759 days ago
travis-barker
Music

Travis Barker Flies for the First Time Since 2008 Plane Crash

Travis Barker has just been seen boarding a plane for the first time since a crash in 2008 killed two of his friends and left him with severe burns.

Jordan Rose1799 days ago
sean
Music

Sean Kingston Recruits Travis Barker for New Track and Video "Love Is Wonderful"

The blink-182 drummer and Machine Gun Kelly producer continues his collaborative streak, this time joining up with Sean Kingston for a love anthem.

Trace William Cowen1814 days ago
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kim
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumor That She Hooked Up With Travis Barker

Previously, Barker's ex-wife and fellow 'Meet the Barkers' star Shanna Moakler thanked Kim and Kourtney for "destroying" her family "twice."

Trace William Cowen1878 days ago
tb
Music

Travis Barker Opens Up About Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian: 'It Just Comes Natural'

With any luck, the new relationship between the two longtime friends will result in a sequel to the underrated reality series 'Meet the Barkers.'

Trace William Cowen1961 days ago
pc
Music

People Are Loving This Reaction Video of Twins Hearing Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" for the First Time

If you're familiar with the track, which received another modern boost back in 2018 thanks to Meek Mill, then you know the drums are incredible.

Trace William Cowen2172 days ago
trav
Music

Run the Jewels Reunites With Travis Barker for New Collab "Forever"

The prolific blink-182 drummer and producer is back again with a new RTJ collab. "Forever" comes six years after the 'RTJ 2' cut "All Due Respect."

Trace William Cowen2179 days ago
phone
Life

Viral Clip Alleges Student Drummer Was Suspended for Playing Pornhub Intro Music at School Rally

It's important to acknowledge bravery when you see it in your day-to-day life. Those are the stories most worth telling.

Trace William Cowen2357 days ago
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